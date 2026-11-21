Arkansas fans do not need another reason to hate Texas. They need a football program that gives them more to celebrate than somebody else’s disappointment. Beating the Longhorns would matter. It would preserve Arkansas’ conventional path to bowl eligibility, provide a second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent and give Ryan Silverfield a substantial result in his first season. Treating that victory as permission to forget everything else would be another mistake.

Arkansas enters Saturday at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play. Texas is 8-2 and 5-2, pursuing a place in the College Football Playoff. That contrast should frame the conversation. The Razorbacks are trying to keep their postseason opportunity alive. The Longhorns are trying to protect a much larger one. Arkansas should want to change that relationship over time—not simply interrupt it for an afternoon.

Ruining Texas’ Season Cannot Become Arkansas’ Definition of Success

There is nothing wrong with enjoying a rival’s misery. Rivalries would be considerably less interesting if everyone approached them with the emotional investment of an accounting seminar. Arkansas supporters do not need to apologize for wanting Texas to lose. They do not need to rank the Longhorns differently because somebody in Austin insists Oklahoma or Texas A&M matters more. But there is a difference between enjoying the opportunity to spoil a rival’s season and allowing that opportunity to become the most ambitious thing left in your own.

Arkansas should have goals that remain meaningful when Texas is removed from the sentence. A productive offense. A dependable defense. A roster capable of surviving the SEC schedule. A postseason discussion that does not require winning the final two games merely to reach six victories. Those are not demands for instant championship contention. They are reasonable expectations for a program asking supporters to keep investing their time, money and confidence.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the videoboard during the South Carolina game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Beating Texas would advance those goals this season. That is why the game matters beyond the emotional reward. The problem begins if the emotional reward becomes so overwhelming that nobody wants to examine the rest. A rivalry victory should strengthen the argument that Arkansas is improving. It should not become a permanent exemption from proving it.

Texas’ Confidence Is Not Arkansas’ Biggest Problem

Calling Texas arrogant is easy. Correcting the failures that have kept Arkansas from winning more consistently is harder. The Razorbacks did not lose to Auburn because Texas receives too much attention. They did not struggle against Missouri because the Longhorns think highly of themselves. Those games exposed Arkansas’ own problems.

Protection broke down. Possessions disappeared. Defensive opportunities were not completed. Useful stretches of football failed to become winning performances. That is where the work remains. Rivalry week offers an appealing distraction because the emotional assignment is simple. Wear the right colors. Remember the history. Make it clear how much the opponent is disliked.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

None of that protects KJ Jackson. None of it ensures a defender finishes the tackle when the quarterback escapes. None of it turns a promising possession into a touchdown. The rivalry can supply urgency. It cannot perform the assignment. That is why Silverfield’s responsibility is larger than demonstrating that he understands how much Arkansas fans want this game.

Understanding the rivalry is part of understanding the job. Building a team that executes under the pressure of the rivalry is the more important part. The Razorbacks do not need their head coach to prove he dislikes Texas sufficiently. They need him to make Texas defend a competent, disciplined football team for four quarters.

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One Saturday Should Not Rewrite Every Evaluation

Arkansas finally supplied a convincing response against South Carolina. The Razorbacks won 34-6, forced four turnovers, committed none and ended their 10-game home SEC losing streak. That performance deserves credit. It gave Silverfield something more substantial than another explanation of progress. It also came against a Gamecocks team missing LaNorris Sellers. Arkansas handled the opponent it faced, but that context remains part of an honest evaluation.

The same principle should apply in Austin. If Arkansas wins, celebrate it fully. Recognize the preparation, execution and individual performances that produced it. Give Silverfield and his staff the credit they earn. Then continue evaluating the program.

Battle in Texas 🐗



⏱️ 2:30 pm

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/3eopCaFtPo — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 16, 2026

One result would not automatically settle the questions surrounding the offense. It would not erase earlier protection failures or establish that every coaching responsibility is arranged correctly. Likewise, a loss would not automatically prove that the South Carolina performance meant nothing. The purpose of evaluating a program is to identify patterns, not let the latest emotional high or low make every decision. That distinction becomes especially important as Arkansas discusses providing Silverfield with more resources.

Greater financial support should produce a more competitive roster and a more dependable operation. It should not merely increase the price of an occasional spectacular Saturday surrounded by the same recurring problems. If Arkansas intends to raise its investment, it should raise its expectations with it.

Make Texas Matter Without Making Texas Everything

The healthiest version of this rivalry is not one in which Arkansas stops caring. It is one in which Arkansas cares deeply while also building something that stands independently of the opponent. A win in Austin would become part of a larger progression: consecutive victories, a chance to reach six wins against LSU and evidence that the Razorbacks can carry productive habits into a more difficult setting.

That is a serious football argument. “We ruined their season” is an enjoyable addition. It should not be the entire explanation. Arkansas needs an identity that survives the result. Not an identity built on accepting defeat, but one supported by clear standards that do not disappear when the schedule produces an emotionally satisfying opponent. Protect the ball against Texas because possession matters every week. Finish tackles against Texas because a good defense completes plays against everybody.

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates following a first half touchdown against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Score touchdowns because the offense has learned how to reward its opportunities—not because rivalry emotion briefly made the same operation more intense. Those are the habits that can turn one memorable victory into something sustainable. The Razorbacks have already shown that pieces of that team exist. South Carolina provided the clearest recent example.

Saturday will test whether those pieces remain connected when the venue becomes louder, the opponent becomes more demanding and the consequences become greater. Arkansas fans should want the win. They should enjoy every second of it if it happens. They should also want more than the right to spend the offseason reminding Texas about one afternoon. Hating the Longhorns is easy. Building an Arkansas program that gives them a consistent reason to worry would be considerably more satisfying.

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