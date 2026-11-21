Arkansas finally has a performance worth trying to repeat. Texas has a season worth protecting. That difference frames Saturday’s matchup in Austin. The Razorbacks enter 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play after beating South Carolina 34-6. The Longhorns are 8-2 and 5-2 after escaping LSU with a 22-21 victory.

Arkansas needs another win to preserve its conventional path to bowl eligibility. Texas needs to avoid allowing an old rival to damage its College Football Playoff ambitions. The Longhorns are the better team by record. That does not make every part of this matchup predictable. Here are three things I know—and three I still need answered.

Three Things I Know About Texas

I know Arch Manning does not need a clean afternoon to produce a winning finish. He threw three interceptions at LSU and spent much of the game struggling to establish consistent passing production. Then he led the possession that ended with a touchdown pass to Raleek Brown in the final seconds.

Arkansas cannot intercept an early pass and assume it has solved the quarterback. Manning has already demonstrated that he can play poorly for stretches without allowing those stretches to determine the final result.

Ah, here we go again 🚶‍♂️🎮 pic.twitter.com/XISbVTi64r — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 20, 2026

The Razorbacks need to make mistakes costly, then continue defending. One successful possession is not a complete plan. I also know the Texas defense is a substantially different examination from the one Arkansas just passed.

The Longhorns enter with the nation’s 16th-ranked scoring defense and 29th-ranked passing defense. Edge rusher Colin Simmons presents a particular protection problem because of his explosiveness and ability to bend around blockers. Arkansas allowed only one sack against South Carolina. Repeating that level of protection would be meaningful evidence of improvement.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson attempts a pass in the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The offense cannot simply hope Jackson avoids trouble long enough to create something. It needs clear protection assignments, available receivers and answers that account for where the pressure originates.

Finally, I know Texas has already survived difficult circumstances against serious opposition. Its record is not built entirely on comfortable afternoons. The Longhorns have found ways to remain alive when their offense has been inconsistent.

That matters because Arkansas cannot expect Texas to become discouraged merely because the opening quarter goes badly. The Razorbacks need enough production to create consequences, not simply enough resistance to feel competitive.

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Three Things I Don’t Know Yet

I do not know which version of Manning Arkansas will encounter. His season includes 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. His ability to generate explosive throws is a central concern for the Razorbacks, who cannot let their attention to pressure become an invitation for receivers to run behind the coverage.

Manning’s name does not make every throw excellent. His mistakes do not make his ceiling imaginary. Arkansas needs disciplined aggression rather than an emotional choice between fearing him and dismissing him.

I do not know whether the Razorbacks can reproduce their ball security when the opponent creates more pressure. South Carolina supplied a four-turnover evening. Arkansas committed none. That combination was decisive, but a plus-four margin is not something a staff can schedule. The more repeatable task is preserving its own possessions.

Jackson needs to accept the available play. Receivers need to finish catches. The protection needs to prevent manageable situations from becoming desperate ones.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Finally, I do not know whether Arkansas can turn its opportunities into enough points. Texas allowed LSU to remain in position to win. The Longhorns are not beyond being challenged. But Arkansas has repeatedly discovered that creating an opportunity and finishing it are different assignments. A takeaway that produces no points is useful. A takeaway that produces a touchdown is far more dangerous.

The Answer Has to Be More Than “They Competed”

Arkansas has already supplied enough evidence that it can look promising in stretches. Austin demands something more substantial.

The Razorbacks need to protect the football, keep Manning’s explosive plays under control and score when the game provides an opening. Texas has flaws.

Texas also has eight victories. Arkansas’ task is not to identify the former and ignore the latter. It is to make the flaws matter long enough to change the result.

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