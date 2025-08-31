Helmet Stickers: Which Arkansas Razorbacks stood out in season opener?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It would certainly be an easy choice to pick the man who recorded six touchdown passes as the top recipient of a helmet sticker.
But, the easy choice isn't always the best one when that type of performance ought to be the expectation from Green in the season opener against an inferior opponent.
Wide Receivers O'Mega Blake, CJ Brown
Both Blake and Brown were talked about a ton along with Raylen Sharpe during preseason camp and all of the trio proved the hype was good as advertised Saturday.
However, Blake and Brown played at a different level when it came to yards after the catch, not going down at the first sign of contact or falling down once reeling in a pass.
Blake led the Razorbacks with seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown on the day and clearly has a unique connection established with Green, similar to the chemistry with Armstrong a season ago.
"Seven balls for 121. I don’t know if you can sustain that. I’d like him to," Pittman said Saturday following the 52-7 victory over Alabama A&M. "He played extremely hard and went in there and got us a first down when it looked like he could have been down and could have been short. O’Mega’s a tough guy and he likes to play football."
One week following the passing of his father, Brown played his best game to date as a Razorback, recording four receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns in what can be considered a gritty performance.
Like Blake, each of Brown's two receiving scores came after absorbing contact while slipping through tackles while keeping his eyes on the endzone.
Pitman praised Brown for his resolve playing extremely well after going through such a tremendous loss.
"[Brown] has strong faith and his family are such great people," Pittman said. "They helped him through all this and hopefully we did too. We sure did try. He told me, he said, ‘That’s for my daddy’ on the first one. And then I went and grabbed him on the second one and he said ‘That one was too.’ So, man it was a great moment."
As a whole, ten different Razorbacks caught a pass and averaged just over seven yards after the catch.
Defensive Back Julian Neal
There's a reason Neal was considered one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal this spring and he showed out by dishing out several bone chilling hits to Alabama A&M receivers.
Neal ended the day tied for the team lead with four total tackles and Arkansas appears to be extremely fortunate to have him in the secondary.
While the defense struggled throughout the early stages of the first quarter, defensive coordinator Travis Williams was able to help his unit regain composure and limited Alabama A&M's offense scoreless with only 134 total yards in the final three quarters.
Kicker Scott Starzyk
Arkansas' freshman kicker was a heralded recruit out of high school which was apparent after displaying exceptional leg strength in his first college kick, a 53-yard made field goal.
The former 5-star kicking prospect had reportedly hit everything throughout fall practice and the coaching staff wasn't bluffing about it either.
"It was great to see Starzyk come in and kick a 53-yard field goal on his first kick as a Razorback. Thought our special teams played well," Pittman said. "Once I saw where it was on the 35 [yard line] and in our meeting before the game, special teams coordinator Scott [Fountain] takes him out there and he kicked, and he said, '36 both ways.' So, I'm not the brightest guy, but 35 is less than 36. When I saw it, I said, 'OK, field goal,' and he nailed it."