History Says Arkansas Capable of Making UAB Game Interesting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman won't particularly care for this, but this one really shouldn't be that close. If it is, fans will start yapping and the Lunatic Fringe will be louder than ever.
A full house is expected at Razorback Stadium. It's the third week of the season and the Hogs finally get to play a game in Fayetteville after having to give away a home game to Little Rock in what is expected to be one of the last trips to War Memorial Stadium.
For now, they are dealing with today's game against an Alabama-Birmingham team that is still trying to figure out the path. They're over-matched.
Blazers coach Trent Dilfer knows it, but they are going show up, collect a reported $1.6 million, the Hogs get a big win and everybody goes home happy. At least that's the plan.
These games have blown up before, becoming an interesting game in the second half. There's no logical reason that should happen today.
This isn't like the opener, but some folks know this isn't UAPB. Still, the plan today is to score 70 and blank the Blazers.
Arkansas realizes, however, that UAB is far superior to UAPB. Against the Golden Lions, the Hogs dominated in historical fashion, scoring on all 10 possessions to prevail 70-0.
Now the Razorbacks just have to look at Notre Dame’s loss to Northern Illinois last week to fully understand what can happen. If the Fighting Irish can get kicked through Touchdown Jesus, the Razorbacks could stumble in the hills of Fayetteville.
It’s happened with just about every coach who has ever guided Arkansas football. Not often (except for a couple of years everyone wants to forget) and probably shouldn’t this year, but there is enough recent memory to get their attention.
Nobody expected the Hogs to lose to Liberty a couple of years ago. But they did.
This Blazers team isn’t as good as that Flames team Hugh Freeze had, but the Hogs are dealing with some injuries in the offensive line that has raised questions about pass protection. On the other side of the ball, there are questions about getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
There are just enough storylines on the Hogs' part to make it worth watching.
WHO: UAB Blazers (0-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)
WHEN: Sept. 14 — 3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
RADIO: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and statewide on the Razorback Sports Network. Listen online in broadcast markets at HitThatLine.com. Pregame starts at 12;15 p.m. before the game with Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) and Geno Bell (sideline reporter).
SIRIUS XM: Channel 161 or 190
BETTING LINE (via BetSaracen): Arkansas -22.5, UAB +22.5
MONEY LINE: Arkansas -1300, UAB +800
OVER/UNDER: 61.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
