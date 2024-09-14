All Hogs

SEC Schedule: Times, TV, Who's Favored

Find out who's expected to win while planning full day of college football

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey reaches out to grab UAPB Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens during Thursday night's game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey reaches out to grab UAPB Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens during Thursday night's game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas playing what is expected to be a lighter opponent Saturday, Razorbacks fans are hopeful they will have to look elsewhere for a game filled with dramatic tension.

While early season games often aren't action-packed in the SEC, there are a handful of quality games on the docket. Here is the full conference schedule, along with where to watch.

Alabama running back Jam Miller stiff arms South Florida defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) stiff arms South Florida defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (20) on a 54-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

No. 4 Alabama @ Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
ALABAMA (-16)

LSU's Kyren Lacy lets the ball slip from his hands against Nicholls.
LSU's Kyren Lacy lets the ball slip from his hands against the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 16 LSU @ South Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC
LSU (-6.5)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook celebrates in the end zone.
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates in the end zone after scoring against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No. 24 Boston College @ No. 6 Missouri, 11:45 a.m, SEC Network
MISSOURI (-14)

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold steps out of bounds against Houston.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) steps out after running during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
OKLAHOMA (-13)

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. is upend by two Samford defenders.
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) is upend by two Samford defenders during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Florida Gators won 45-7 over the Bulldogs. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M @ Florida 2:30 p.m., ABC
TEXAS A&M (-3)

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green passes during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) passes during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

UAB @ Arkansas, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
ARKANSAS (-22)

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Ayden Williams runs after a catch.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Ayden Williams (1) runs after a catch during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 5 Ole Miss @ Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m., The CW Network
OLE MISS (-21)

Texas safety Michael Taaffe and fellow Longhorns celebrate 31-12 win over Michigan.
Texas safety Michael Taaffe and fellow Longhorns celebrate 31-12 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

UTSA @ No. 2 Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN
TEXAS (-35)

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia throws against Alcorn State.
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws against the Alcorn State Braves during their Southeastern Athletic Conference game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vanderbilt @ Georgia St. 6 p.m., ESPN+
VANDERBILT (-9.5)

Georgia running back Branson Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 1 Georgia @ Kentucky, 6:30, ABC
GEORGIA (-22)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne runs the ball against the Cal Bears.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. California Golden Bears leads Auburn Tigers 14-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Mexico @ Auburn, 6:30, ESPN2
AUBURN (-27)

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons knocks a pass away from Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore.
Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) knocks a pass away from Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Toledo @ Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
MISSISSIPPI STATE (-10.5)

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander celebrates a fumble recovery.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrates a fumble recovery at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kent St. @ No. 7 Tennessee, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
TENNESSEE (-49.5)

Kent Smith

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

