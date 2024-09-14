SEC Schedule: Times, TV, Who's Favored

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey reaches out to grab UAPB Golden Lions quarterback Mekhi Hagens during Thursday night's game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas playing what is expected to be a lighter opponent Saturday, Razorbacks fans are hopeful they will have to look elsewhere for a game filled with dramatic tension.
While early season games often aren't action-packed in the SEC, there are a handful of quality games on the docket. Here is the full conference schedule, along with where to watch.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) stiff arms South Florida defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (20) on a 54-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
No. 4 Alabama @ Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX ALABAMA (-16)
LSU's Kyren Lacy lets the ball slip from his hands against the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates in the end zone after scoring against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
No. 24 Boston College @ No. 6 Missouri, 11:45 a.m, SEC Network MISSOURI (-14)
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) steps out after running during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN OKLAHOMA (-13)
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) is upend by two Samford defenders during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Florida Gators won 45-7 over the Bulldogs. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas A&M @ Florida 2:30 p.m., ABC TEXAS A&M (-3)
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) passes during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
UAB @ Arkansas, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network ARKANSAS (-22)
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Ayden Williams (1) runs after a catch during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
No. 5 Ole Miss @ Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m., The CW Network OLE MISS (-21)
Texas safety Michael Taaffe and fellow Longhorns celebrate 31-12 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK
UTSA @ No. 2 Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN TEXAS (-35)
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws against the Alcorn State Braves during their Southeastern Athletic Conference game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Vanderbilt @ Georgia St. 6 p.m., ESPN+ VANDERBILT (-9.5)
Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 1 Georgia @ Kentucky, 6:30, ABC GEORGIA (-22)
Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. California Golden Bears leads Auburn Tigers 14-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
New Mexico @ Auburn, 6:30, ESPN2 AUBURN (-27)
Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) knocks a pass away from Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Toledo @ Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU MISSISSIPPI STATE (-10.5)
Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrates a fumble recovery at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kent St. @ No. 7 Tennessee, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network TENNESSEE (-49.5)
Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.