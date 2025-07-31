Hogs' electric transfer named to Hornung Award watch list
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas transfer wide receiver and return specialist Kam Shanks has been named to the watch list for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award that is presented to the most versatile college football student-athlete.
The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 16th season, is awarded each year by the Louisville Sports Commission and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound athlete comes to Arkansas after spending two seasons with the UAB Blazers under coach Trent Dilfer. He was named a preseason All-American return specialist earlier this summer by Athlon Sports.
The Prattville, Alabama native made the the most of his athletic abilities at punt returner and wide receiver.
Shanks led all FBS players in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns (2) while being named a finalist for the Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football during the 2024 season
Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain witnessed Shanks' ability firsthand inside Razorback Stadium and knew he would be a primary target out of the transfer portal.
"We did think he would be a great punt returner. He's shown us that. We really like his skills on that," Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said earlier this spring. "He had a phenomenal year last year at UAB, but the thing that's been surprising, he's been really good on some other units.
"He's done well playing some gunner and anti-gunner, then he's also done a nice job on kickoff. He's just a really fluid athlete in space, but yeah, our first thing we'll use him for, I think, will be punt return. But he'll bring some value on some other units as well."
While he electrifies on special teams, he proved to be an exceptional wide receiver for the Blazers catching 62 passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns, including one against the Razorbacks last year.
He recorded a pair of 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 153 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa.
Arkansas plans to use Shanks in a variety of ways offensively such as roles in the backfield with fellow transfer receiver Raylen Sharpe.
"[Shanks] is explosive," Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said during spring practice. "He's going to make plays for us whether we throw it to him, hand it off to him or screen with him. We got to get the ball in his hands because he's such a great runner doing it."
Fellow transfer Caleb Wooden was blown away by Shanks ability to release off the line and make plays in the open field.
"Raylen Sharpe, Kam Shanks: They may be small, but they’re quick," defensive back Caleb Wooden said during spring practice. "They know how to get off press. They know how to use their angles and create space, most importantly. They know to create space."
The Paul Hornung Award selection committee, comprised of 18 sports journalists and football experts from across the country, will pick from among five award finalists who will be announced on Nov. 6 before the winner of the award is announced on Dec. 11.
Four SEC players have been named as Hornung Award recipients, but no Razorback has ever won the award. Former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has won the award each of the previous two seasons.