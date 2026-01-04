Hogs get first commitment from transfer with NFL Hall of Fame pedigree
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks finished off a busy Saturday of transfer visits with a pair of commitments from Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison and Georgia State kicker Braeden McAlister.
Harrison, who started his career at Tennessee, recorded 66 tackles, seven pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception this fall. He played his first three seasons for the Volunteers where he notched 31 tackles across 25 games from 2022-2024.
He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame Rodney Harrison, known for his legendary stints with the Chargers (1994-2002) and New England Patriots (2008-2008).
The 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back is the No. 275 overall prospect in the transfer portal and No. 24 among safeties, according to 247Sports. As a recruit, he had offers from programs such as Florida, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and many others prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Harrison cures an immediate need as the Razorbacks fielded one of the worst defensive units in school history this fall. Arkansas ranked No. 122 nationally in total defense by allowing over 425 yards per game, and No. 104 in pass coverage allowing more than 239 yards per game through the air.
Since new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's hiring, the secondary has seen three athletes enter the transfer portal in Keshawn Davila, Jaden Allen and Miguel Mitchell.
Georgia State kicker Braeden McAlister also signed with Arkansas Sunday morning. He crushed the Panthers' school record with a 60-yard field goal this season.
His signing comes after he appeared in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, going 7-of-8 on point after attempts. He recorded 36 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs. His 60-yard field goal also tied Sun Belt Conference record for longest field goal make and was the second-longest field goal in the NCAA this season.
One interesting note is Arkansas is welcoming back kicker Scott Starzyk for his sophomore season after grabbing the starting role prior to the 2025 season. The former No. 1 ranked kicker connected on 14-of-18 field goals this season including three from 50+ yards.
Starzyk made all 47 extra point attempts and scored a team-high 89 points this fall.
The Razorbacks could opt to start McAlister out as a kickoff specialist as Devin Bale exhausted his eligibility. Bale was phenomenal as a senior as he registered 66 kickoff attempts for a total of 4,152 yards and 47 touchbacks.
Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using theArkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.
Which Razorbacks are “All in?”
- QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- RB Braylen Russell, Junior
- WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior
- WR CJ Brown, Junior
- TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman
- OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior
- OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore
- DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior
- DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore
- DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore
- WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman
- LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman
- RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman
- FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior
- WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior
- OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman
- DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
- DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore
- K Scott Starzyk, Sophomore
- DB Christian Harrison, Senior (Cincinnati)
- K Braeden Mcalister, Redshirt Senior (Georgia State)
Hogs Feed
Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter.