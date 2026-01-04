Hogs get first commitment from transfer with NFL Hall of Fame pedigree

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks finished off a busy Saturday of transfer visits with a pair of commitments from Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison and Georgia State kicker Braeden McAlister.

Harrison, who started his career at Tennessee, recorded 66 tackles, seven pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception this fall. He played his first three seasons for the Volunteers where he notched 31 tackles across 25 games from 2022-2024.

He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame Rodney Harrison, known for his legendary stints with the Chargers (1994-2002) and New England Patriots (2008-2008).

New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) looks toward the crowd before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back is the No. 275 overall prospect in the transfer portal and No. 24 among safeties, according to 247Sports. As a recruit, he had offers from programs such as Florida, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and many others prior to signing with the Volunteers.

Harrison cures an immediate need as the Razorbacks fielded one of the worst defensive units in school history this fall. Arkansas ranked No. 122 nationally in total defense by allowing over 425 yards per game, and No. 104 in pass coverage allowing more than 239 yards per game through the air.

Since new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's hiring, the secondary has seen three athletes enter the transfer portal in Keshawn Davila, Jaden Allen and Miguel Mitchell.

Georgia State kicker Braeden McAlister also signed with Arkansas Sunday morning. He crushed the Panthers' school record with a 60-yard field goal this season.

His signing comes after he appeared in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, going 7-of-8 on point after attempts. He recorded 36 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs. His 60-yard field goal also tied Sun Belt Conference record for longest field goal make and was the second-longest field goal in the NCAA this season.

One interesting note is Arkansas is welcoming back kicker Scott Starzyk for his sophomore season after grabbing the starting role prior to the 2025 season. The former No. 1 ranked kicker connected on 14-of-18 field goals this season including three from 50+ yards.

Starzyk made all 47 extra point attempts and scored a team-high 89 points this fall.

The Razorbacks could opt to start McAlister out as a kickoff specialist as Devin Bale exhausted his eligibility. Bale was phenomenal as a senior as he registered 66 kickoff attempts for a total of 4,152 yards and 47 touchbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk attempts a field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

