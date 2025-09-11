Hogs' Green has chance to prove he's ready to face true pressure as star quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has a big opportunity in front of him this Saturday against Ole Miss that could mark the beginning of changing his life. The only question is how he is going to respond.
After accounting for 753 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns in the Hogs' first two games, including 10 through the air, he has finally started to draw minimal attention nationally. Neither he, nor his team, can buy time on the SEC Network shows, but he has drawn minor attention recently.
According to an ESPN personality, at least one NFL executive has said Green will be why he will make it a point to watch the Razorbacks take on the Rebels. Meanwhile, his offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, recently put people on notice that Green's skills are pushing him in a Lamar Jackson direction with a social media post and head coach Sam Pittman complimented Green's mind on his radio show by saying he has become Petrino on the field for the Hogs.
"He's thrown 10 touchdown passes in two games and he's run the ball well," Pittman said. "He runs the offense well. We ask him to do a lot of things. He's basically Bobby Petrino out on the field, which a year ago, he wasn't quite there. And, of course, when we played Ole Miss last time, he was also playing hurt. We have a lot of faith in Taylen Green, which we should, and I think we've gotten better around him to help him out too."
That's a lot of talk coming from a lot of different directions in an effort to put a little steam behind Green's name. Petrino's post is likely why the Arkansas quarterback managed to land five minutes on Sportscenter earlier this week.
Green presented himself as highly likable, especially when it came time to talk food and his fiance. That is always a good thing because it makes hosts and television personalities want to talk him up more for his on-field accompishments, so he's already earned a win.
Of course, that opening introduction by the host talking about him climbing NFL draft boards before listing a who's-who of SEC quarterbacks this season and then pointing out the fact Green has more touchdown passes than all of those men combined went a long way in selling him to fans outside of Arkansas and potential Heisman voters.
Another thing that helped, especially with the NFL Draft was Green's perspective on Petrino. What he described is an environment that makes him mentally tougher that he craves rather than rejects.
"[Coach Petrino] tells me when the when we're not moving and we're not doing good, it's probably my fault, but when we are doing good, it's my fault too," Green told ESPN. "So, you know, that's what comes with the position. He tells us, occupational hazard. I signed up for it, and I love it. I touch the ball every play, and I have a really big and great responsibility that comes with it. He's just preparing me for for the next level."
Of course, it helps that Kiffin recognizes Green's talent despite the Hogs quarterback having one of his worst games of the season at home against Ole Miss last year. He left the game with 174 total yards and zero touchdowns before back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton came in and put up 251 total yards and a pair of touchdowns while leading the Hogs to 21 points over three quarters.
"First, a dynamic athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint," Kiffin said. "To be able to run like he can, and I don't think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago. So he's a problem."
If Green can come out and have a big game and generate the upset over Ole Miss behind a much improved line while in full health, it will be a huge step in gaining national attention. It will also provide himself much bigger platforms to shine over the next two weeks.
One option if the Razorbacks win and Memphis continues to hold up its end of the bargain is a game on ABC featuring a dark horse Heisman candidate versus one of the top possible teams to represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff. That's a chance to raise eyebrows on national television even in places that only have antennas.
Then, if Notre Dame can fend off Texas A&M at home and an upstart Purdue team led by former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, it creates a monster opportunity for Green to take the national spotlight by storm and not only force himself into the sight of NFL executives and Heisman voters, but put the Razorbacks in the playoff conversation.
However, it all begins or ends at Oxford this weekend. The sky is the limit with the opportunity to reach for that proverbial brass ring truly there.
But along with it comes a lot of pressure that is real also. Green is mature and can handle a lot, but for even the most chill veteran, taking all that on in addition to what is already there as a quarterback trying to win three big games is a lot.
Whether he makes it through will depend on his teammates around him. Pittman seems to think the pieces are there to help him.
The first answer as to whether that's true will come under the lights at Ole Miss Saturday. That's where the pressure cooker for this entire team truly begins.