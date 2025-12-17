Puka Nacua Blasts NFL Refs During Livestream: 'They Want to Be on TV Too'
Puka Nacua became the latest NFL star to call out problems with the league’s referees. Officiating in the NFL has been a point of contention all season, with notable figures like Baker Mayfield, Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore all pointing out poor calls or mistakes by the refs at various points of the season.
The Rams star receiver was on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on this week when he criticized the referees.
"The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't PI, but I called it.'"
Nacua was then asked if the officials are really calling PI when it didn’t happen. He replied, “I mean, these guys are normal human beings too, bro."
Ironically, one of the most controversial calls during this past week’s slate of games went in the Rams’ favor. Rams tight end Colby Parkinson caught two touchdowns in the team’s 41-34 win over the Lions, including one score in which he appeared significantly short of the goal line upon replay review. Still, the play was ruled a touchdown.
Nacua’s point still stands though. While there are seemingly always complaints with officiating, it feels like the issues have reached a breaking point this season from the Parkinson touchdown to the NFL admitting they were wrong about an unnecessary roughness penalty that went against the Ravens and overturning a catch made by Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan. These calls are not just messing up drives or plays, but are impacting the outcome of games that affect the postseason race.