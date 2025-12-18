NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Packers and Bears Clash for First Place
It’s Week 16! With three weeks to go in the regular season, the playoff picture is starting to crystalize while fans of many teams are looking ahead to mock drafts. One of those teams is the Chiefs, who face new questions in the wake of Patrick Mahomes’s torn ACL.
Week 16 kicks off with one of the biggest games of the regular season. The Rams and Seahawks are tied atop the NFC at 11–3, and they’ll meet in Seattle in prime time. The winner will have sole possession of the No. 1 seed with two weeks to go, while the loser will be staring at the possibility of entering the playoffs as a wild card. Five of our six experts have the Rams getting a win on the road.
In Chicago, the Bears and Packers will renew their rivalry two weeks after they met at Lambeau Field. Our panel is split down the middle, with three pickers expecting a season sweep for the Packers and three picking a Chicago win after the loss of Micah Parsons. We are also split down the middle in the battle of NFC South co-leaders between the Buccaneers and Panthers in Carolina. And finally, five of our six pickers have the Broncos improving to 13–2 with a win over the Jaguars.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
Green squares denote upsets.
Rams at Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Eagles at Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Packers at Bears
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Jets at Saints
- Clare Brennan: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
Bills at Browns
- Clare Brennan:Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Chiefs at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Titans
Chargers at Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Vikings at Giants
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Buccaneers at Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Bengals at Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Jaguars at Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Falcons at Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
Raiders at Texans
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Steelers at Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Patriots at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
49ers at Colts
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers