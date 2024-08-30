Hogs' Green Runs Circles Around UAPB After Slow First Play
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first play from scrimmage for new Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was rather unceremonious. He nearly had his first pass as a Hog picked off.
However, he quickly recovered to lead the Hogs to a 70-0 blowout win over UAPB in War Memorial Stadium, leading the offense to a touchdown on all seven drives he was the quarterback. Fast forward nearly 30 minutes of game time after the early scare, Green sprinted across the entire width of the field for a razzle-dazzle touchdown, his second rushing score of the night.
"I was going to throw it away," Green said. "Then I decided to run. Of course, the clock keeps rolling if I get tackled, so I was like, ‘I better score’. I crossed the field and saw the green grass and, you know, let my speed do the rest."
He finished the night 16-of-23 for 229 yards and four total touchdowns (two rushing). Call it first play nerves, but once the Razorbacks' new signal-caller settled in, the team was off to the races. Green relied on a rushing attack to carry the load, while he found his radar in the passing game.
"I don’t think a whole lot fazes Taylen to be honest with you," coach Sam Pittman said. "He’s a grown man in his mind."
He started 4-for-8 through the air. The Hogs scored a quartet of rushing touchdowns before the first quarter was over, providing a sample of the array of rushers at the quarterback's disposal.
Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson scored two touchdowns, Green pitched in with one of his own on top of a 32-yard run down the right sideline. Rodney Hill capped off the quarter with a four-yard run as the Hogs finished the quarter with 141 rushing yards, more than their total for the entire game against Western Carolina a year ago (105).
Green's passing abilities eventually shined as well with a touchdown pass to tight end Ty Washington that was perhaps his best throw of the night.
Because of the blowout, Green's debut was short-lived. With the Razorbacks already up 49-0, back-up Malachi Singleton replaced Green after halftime.
"I'm glad he [Green} plays for the Hogs," defensive end Nico Davillier said.
There will be no such leisurely stroll in the second half next week as Arkansas faces a much sterner test against No. 17 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
