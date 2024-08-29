Grading Razorbacks Offensive Depth Chart Heading into Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After nearly nine months of no football, Arkansas returns to the field Thursday night against in-state FCS the UAPB Golden Lions in Little Rock.
This matchup gives the Razorbacks an opportunity to play someone besides themselves and have an idea of what it has. Arkansas brings in a 17-man high school recruiting class and 22 total transfers which accounts for nearly half its roster.
Sam Pittman has shared how much he likes his team which is a similar stance going back to last season. As it turned out, the Razorbacks fell flat on its face with a 4-8 record overall given its hype going into 2023.
Now, Pittman once again has an opportunity to flip the script again with several impact transfers and talented returners.
"I really like this team," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "I really do. I'm not trying to win media days. I'm just going to tell you how I feel. I really like this team, and I think with the culture and the tightness of the team, I think you can win those (one-score) games a little bit easier than if it's the other way."
Projected Starters Returning
Offense: 4
Quarterbacks: B-
Arkansas will start Taylen Green at quarterback who was named to ESPN's list of 100 impact transfers going into this season. He started most of the past two seasons at Boise State with his final start coming in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game last season.
As Bobby Petrino's handpicked man to lead his offense, he displayed solid arm strength and better accuracy during the spring. Outside of one camp scrimmage where he threw two interceptions, it's been a solid fall camp, according to Arkansas offensive coordinator.
“Yeah I think he’s made tremendous strides,” Petrino said after Aug. 13 practice. “He did a really nice job in the summer on working on his technique, of his drops, his sets, keeping his front shoulder where it needs to be.
“And we’ve worked really hard on getting him to have more of an over-the-top release. He’s 6-6, he’s an outlier, so his advantage is to be at 6-6. When he first got here he was dropping down and sometimes making himself 6 foot. So I think that’s been tremendous improvement, just his technique and his release and his accuracy have went way up.”
Green will be backed up by redshirt freshman passer Malachi Singleton who's been praised for his progression throughout the offseason.
“Malachi’s really coachable and extremely intelligent. He picks things up quickly,” Petrino said Aug. 13. “One of the things you want as a coach is to try where it works out where you only have to tell a kid one time, and then they get it. Malachi’s that guy.”
Running Backs: B
There isn't a ton of production in this group but the two starters in Rashod Dubinion and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson holds promise. Dubinion is a multi-dimensional back able to catch out of the backfield while inviting contact as a runner.
Gone are Raheim Sanders (South Carolina), AJ Green (Oklahoma State), Isaiah Augustave (Colorado) and Dominique Johnson (TCU). That opens up plenty of opportunities for true freshman Braylen Russell, Florida State transfer Rodney Hill and JUCO scat back Tyrell Reed to get playing time Thursday night.
Wide Receivers: B-
A lot could be said for this group staying together despite change in offensive philosophy following the ouster of Dan Enos. Arkansas returns a team-high 93% of returning production at wideout and have been an impressive group during camp.
As Arkansas' leading receiver last season, Andrew Armstrong will be available but won't start Thursday as he has been out of action during parts of camp, according to Pittman. He says this unit will be explosive under Petrino's watch.
Tyrone Broden's legnth and speed make him a major disadvantage at 6-foot-7. Known return specialist Isaiah Sategna looks to take a huge leap as a starting receiver after being a highly recruited dual-sport athlete out of Fayetteville.
Newcomer Monte Harrison has impressed throughout camp and is listed Armstrong's backup Week One against the Golden Lions. As one of the oldest players in college football at 29 years old, the former MLB talent and 4-star wideout in 2014 class is ready to make an impact on the gridiron.
Tight Ends: A
This group has a chance to be really good this season with Luke Hasz and Ty Washington rebounding from season-ending shoulder injuries in 2023. Hasz was already on his way to freshman All-American honors last season as he remained No. 3 in receptions, yards and touchdowns despite playing in just four full games.
Washington spent most of the spring in recovery mode but has impressed Petrino throughout camp.
"I've been real impressed with Ty Washington," Petrino said last week. "I didn't get to know him at all in the spring since he was hurt the entire time. He's a young man that's into it, he wants to be good. Wants to learn the game and know everything about it and he's got some size and strength to him that he'll definitely help us also."
Offensive Line: C+
Until Arkansas takes the field Thursday night, Eric Mateos unit will be in 'show me' mode. While four starters are gone it is now up to the oldest GA in football to get it right after his offensive line gave up four sacks per game a season ago.
Left tackle Fernando Carmona is listed with his starting quarterback Green as ESPN 100 impact transfers. Right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock (Michigan State) and center Addison Nichols (Tennessee) were not consistent starters at their previous schools, respectively.
With Patrick Kutas out Thursday night due to a back injury, redshirt sophomore and Little Rock native E'Marion Harris slides in to the starting left guard spot. The 6-foot-7, 300 pound lineman has impressed teammates and coaches with his development and should be a fixture along the line this fall wherever he may play.
