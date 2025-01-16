Hogs' Hope Gamble on Small School Transfers Pays Off in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost a mighty big chunk of its roster again to the transfer portal this offseason but this year was different than others.
Quite a few impact starters and significant contributors graduated or opted to leave which left multiple positions lacking numbers.
Up and down the roster, there has been a heavy focus placed at wide receiver, tight end, both lines and the secondary. The Razorbacks' coaching staff opted to take a blended approach to replace key areas which includes multiple Group of Five conference players and a redshirt freshman brought in to provide quarterback Taylen Green options in the pass game.
Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), O'Mega Blake (Charlotte), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) and Kam Shanks (UAB) will be depended upon to improve the Razorbacks offense which No. 10 nationally with 456 yards of total offense.
First year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's unit was quite productive scoring 31 points per game which wanked in the top-50 nationally. Arkansas had 246 plays exceed at least 10 yards (No. 2), 76 that went for 20+ yards (No. 14) and one of six power conference programs to record four or more plays of 70+ yards.
Losing SEC-leading receiver Andrew Armstrong to graduation and team second-leading wideout Isaiah Sategna to the portal gave Petrino a chance to implement his own vision of Arkansas' offense in 2025. One intriguing addition this offseason is UAB's Shanks who was an all-conference performer as a redshirt freshman finishing with 62 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns.
His contributions in 2024 weren't just apparent on offense as he gave Blazers a potent punt return unit with 326 yards and one touchdown which earned him first-team AAC honors as a returner.
Blake started his career in the SEC with three seasons spent at South Carolina before transferring to Charlotte last season. He enjoyed a breakout year finishing with 795 yards and nine touchdowns while leading the nation at nearly 25 yards per reception.
At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, the Hogs are bringing in the perfect sizeable replacement for Armstrong, as Blake gives the Razorbacks a huge downfield target capable of making big plays in the passing game. Arkansas' passing game which averaged nine yards per passing attempt last season only recorded 16 passing touchdowns in 2024 ranking No. 91 nationally and No. 13 among SEC teams.
Sharpe boasts familiarity in Petrino's system which made him a FCS All-American two seasons ago. Now, paired with receivers coach Ronnie Fouch, he looks to become another piece to the receivers room after catching 51 passes for 523 yards and three scores last season at Fresno State.
After losing Ja'Quinden Jackson to the NFL, Rashod Dubinion to Appalachian State and seeing freshman tailback Braylen Russell straddle the fence on his decision to stay or transfer, Pittman knew he needed another body or two for the room.
Former New Mexico State running back Mike Washington transferred in after finishing the season as his team's No. 2 rusher with 725 yards and eight touchdowns.
Washington began his career at Buffalo as a 2-star prospect in New York. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound bully back ought to give Arkansas a semblance of physicality in the backfield.
Pittman and his staff have done a decent job evaluating talent who transferred in from smaller schools. Whether athletes have come from the FCS level or Division II, Arkansas coaches have hit more than they have missed over the past five seasons.
Non-FBS Transfers Taken by Arkansas Since 2020
DT John Ridgeway, Illinois State (2021)
WR Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale (2023)
WR Andrew Armstrong, Texas A&M Commerce (2023)
RB Rodney Hill, Florida A&M (2024)*
DE Anton Juncaj, Albany (2024)
RB Tyrell Reed, JUCO (2024)
DL David Oke, Abiliene Christian (2025)
DB Keshawn Davilla, JUCO (2025)
TE Rohan Jones, Montana State (2025)
TE Jeremiah Beck, JUCO (2025)
*Hill transferred in winter portal window in 2023 from Florida State, stayed at Florida A&M one semester before transferring to Arkansas for 2024 season.