Calipari's Comfort Zone Doing Razorbacks No Favors
Arkansas basketball is off to its worst start to SEC play since John Pelphrey was at the helm in 2008-09, but coach John Calipari is still trying to determine how hard to coach his team.
The Razorbacks are reeling, to put it mildly, following a 78-74 loss to a struggling LSU team in Baton Rouge, La., that dropped them to 0-4 and the basement of the league standings.
Things played out in familiar fashion as the Razorbacks suffered from self-inflicted wounds, squandered multiple sizable leads and had too many miscues down the stretch in a rally that ultimately fell short.
LSU was more than willing to give the game away, but Arkansas never stepped up to take it in the latest illustration of a team still waiting for Calipari's overdue lesson on how to win.
"I’m just disappointed in myself that I’m not getting through to these guys where we have to get over the hump," Calipari said. "I may have to drag them to the finish line in some of these games.
"If I have to coach that way, I will. I’m trying to create space and give them opportunities."
Calipari has made a living out of putting trust in his players to make plays, but if these Razorbacks are going to right the ship he may need to get out of his comfort zone and take back the reins.
Arkansas has the look of a bunch begging for direction with no clarity when it comes to an on-floor leader, comfort in roles or execution on either end of the floor in critical junctures of games.
An early 12-point lead quickly evaporated in eerily similar fashion to previous games against Ole Miss and Florida, and it was LSU that showed the most grit and toughness down the stretch to grind out a desparation win on its home floor.
"I got to do a better job with my team," Calipari said. "We get up 12 again. This is the third or fourth game, we get up 12, and all of a sudden, you turn around and it's, you know...
"I thought we were prepared for that moment, but we just, couple turnovers, missed shots, and I'll watch the tape, but they out scrapped us. We did some half-decent stuff, but not enough."
Calipari has his work cut out if he truly intends to drag his team across the finish line. Aside from demanding better execution and putting his players in position to succeed, he is also fighting a concerning battle with motivation.
After calling out his team for a lack of passion following Saturday's loss to Florida, Calipari felt his team played with more emotion in Baton Rouge.
That is great, but the fact this is something that has to be addressed at all 17 games into the season is a significant red flag the Razorbacks simply cannot afford to wave at Missouri this weekend.
"I thought we played with more joy than we have," Calipari said. "I know I coached that way, but like I said, I have to do a better job.
"Told them after the game, I'm not cracking, so let's just keep going. Let's get ready for the next one. And we got a day off tomorrow, two days, and Missouri on the road."