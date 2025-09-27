Hogs' humiliation means future is short for coach Pittman
Don't worry about Sam Pittman. Arkansas' football coach will be just fine. He's got a loving wife, a fishing boat, and a big contract buyout coming his way.
As for the future of Arkansas' football program, that's another matter. Saturday's embarrassment in Razorback Stadium shows just how far Pittman's program is from challenging the nation's elite.
Oh, the Hogs have scored an occasional upset of an SEC power during Pittman's six-plus seasons but Notre Dame pulled back the curtain on the current state of an Arkansas team that lost a couple of heartbreakers the last two weeks.
This week, the Hogs barely showed up. They surely didn't arrive ready to play, determined to put up a fight. No, that was left to the Fighting Irish, who made Saturday's supposed showdown a mockery by halftime.
What we don't know is how long Pittman will remain as Boss Hog. After Saturday's 56-13 humiliating loss to No. 22 Notre Dame, the ending is inevitable, perhaps imminent.
As much as I admire Pittman the man, he still has to be judged as a coach. The results are not what's desired — by UA fans, administration or boosters.
Worse, the lack of effort put forth by Pittman's players in front of a sellout crowd at Razorback Stadium and national TV audience was shocking.
Arkansas' defense was pathetic. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams was a hot commodity a year ago, mentioned as head coach material.
But Williams deserves more blame than Pittman, it seems. The Hogs have yet to show up on defense this season. They can't tackle, can't cover receivers, can't force turnovers.
They don't even run to the ball and gang tackle well. The tape of Saturday's game will be a true testament in how not to coach or play defense.
Defense is why Arkansas is 2-3 and reeling, with Pittman's job on the line. Williams, like Pittman, is a good coach. But we can't ignore the facts.
And when teams lose, somebody pays the price. This season it'll be Pittman, who's had a good six-season run in his first gig as a major college head coach.
When Pittman took over, the Hogs' program was in shambles with a 4-20 record, 0-16 in the SEC. He's improved the situation but mediocrity is not success.
Let's not forget Notre Dame is a talented team worthy of top 15 status, at worst. The Irish played in the national title tilt last year, losing a close one to Ohio State.
Notre Dame tailback Jeremiyah Love is a Heisman Trophy candidate, a likely first-round NFL draft pick. He had 126 total yards in the first half and scored four TDs.
Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Carr threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns ... again, in the first half.
Carr totally outplayed Hogs QB Taylen Green, who entered the day as the nation's leader in total offense. But Green passed poorly, hitting 6 of 15 in the first half and looking out of sync or even nervous.
Meanwhile, the Irish offense looked like they were playing in a scrimmage against their third-team defense.
Notre Dame scored touchdowns on itsfirst six possessions. Drives were for 75, 73, 75, 70, 75 and 45 yards. the last one came in the final seconds of the half with the defense looking like everyone had totally quit on Pittman and the team.
The day began with so much excitement and anticipation. Notre Dame was favored by about five but some fans were confident the Hogs would rebound from two straight road losses caused in part by fumbles on their final drives that could've won the games at Ole Miss and Memphis.
So, cautious optimism filled the stands when Arkansas took a 3-0 lead.
The natives were quickly restless when Notre Dame found the end zone on its first two possessions.
When Green and the Hogs drove for a TD to make it 14-10, UA fans were hopeful again.
At 21-10, they were disgusted with the defense.
At 28-10, they were resigned to losing.
Then, scattered boos as Arkansas settled for another field goal for 28-13.
At 35-13, folks were wondering how many adult beverages were left at their tailgate spot.
At halftime with the score 42-13, lots of fans headed home.
By then, Notre Dame had 420 yards of offense, to the Hogs' 209.
The Irish's 14 explosive plays (runs of 10-plus yards, passes of 20-plus) in the first two quarters were the most against an SEC team by a non-conference team in 20 years.
The 56 points were the second most by Notre Dame against an SEC team ever.
But it's not the numbers that tell the whole story. It's how the Razorbacks played.
They were outfought. They showed little enthusiasm and emotion. They were ill-prepared.
Arkansas has a bye week coming up, with a road game at Tennessee to follow Oct. 11.
I hope Pittman is on the sidelines for that one, leading an Arkansas team determined to finish the season well, with purpose and emotion.
Seems doubtful, though.