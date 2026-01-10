Hogs in final four to land portal receiver; add three transfer commits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Money doesn't grow on trees but it seems like college football skill players do.

Arkansas finds itself in the middle of a four-team battle for Old Dominion standout wide receiver Ja'Cory Thomas. He finished No. 2 on the Monarchs with 41 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas was a major reason for ODU's successful 10-3 campaign, including six wins to close out the 2025 season. His teammate, highly sought quarterback Colton Joseph, recently committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

As a transfer, Thomas is considered one of the top players available ranked as the No. 255 ranked athlete in the portal and No. 55 among wide receivers, according to 247Sports.

Old Dominion transfer wide receiver Ja'cory Thomas includes the three SEC teams in his top 4 schools, per@jgpvisuals.



- Arkansas

- Georgia Tech

- Vanderbilt

- Florida



Thomas caught 41 passes for 719 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Monarchs this season. pic.twitter.com/Mn5ZDcEbZl — All SEC Football (@allsec_fb) January 9, 2026

A former Hutchison Community College product, he was ranked outside the top-150 prior to his arrival at Old Dominion in last offseason with the Monarchs his only FBS offer.

It certainly didn't take long to prove he was overlooked after leading the Monarchs with 60 yards per game during the regular season.

The Razorbacks are working to retool its passing attack with new options surrounding its returning quarterback K.J. Jackson and transfer A.J. Hill from Memphis.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield has added former Memphis breakout star Jamari Hawkins, and New Mexico State standout Donovan Faupel to his inaugural Arkansas roster.

It appears the Arkansas coaching staff has valued both consistent starting production along with younger plays who can provide quality depth.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Razorbacks have 28 commitments out of the transfer portal which equates to the No. 11 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports rankings. Rising junior wide receiver C.J. Brown has announced he re-signed with Arkansas for the 2026 season.

Brown will be relied heavily to continue his rise in production after having a breakout season himself with 28 receptions (third-most on team) for 319 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Other receivers expected to return are redshirt junior Jalen Brown, redshirt junior Ismael Cisse, redshirt sophomore Monte Harrison, and redshirt freshman Antonio Jordan.

Arkansas also brought in a trio true freshman wideouts in 4-star Dequane Prevo, 3-star Jude Hall and 3-star Blair Irvin.

More transfer talk

Former Ouachita Baptist offensive line standout Terenece Roberson made the rare jump from the Great American Conference (DIvision II) to the SEC on Friday.

The Razorbacks were fortunate to secure his commitment as he received plenty attention from programs such as Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, UConn and Southern Miss.

The 6-foot-6, 295 pound redshirt freshman started each of the Tigers' 10 regular season games and earned second team All-GAC honors in 2025.

Former Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood (89) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood committed to the Razorbacks Friday. The 6-foot-4, 245 pound redshirt sophomore played in all 12 regular season games for the Eagles and posted two receptions for 30 yards this fall.

While Lockwood wasn't considered a highly rated transfer, he is a former highly touted 4-star prospect and No. 14 ranked tight end who signed with Alabama in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Baylor transfer linebacker Jeremy Evans also committed to the Razorbacks Friday after spending the past four seasons in a reserve role. He has recorded 24 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defended during his time in the Big 12.

Razorbacks Transfer Portal Class

K Braeden McAlister, Transfer (Georgia State)

K Max Gilbert, Transfer (Tennessee)

QB AJ Hill, Transfer (Memphis)

RB Sutton Smith, Transfer (Memphis)

OL Malachi Breland, Transfer (Memphis)

WR Jamari Hawkins, Transfer (Memphis)

LB Ja'Quavion Smith, Transfer (Howard)

DL Carlon Jones, Transfer (USC)

DB Braydon Lee, Transfer (Maryland)

DB La’Khi Roland, Transfer (Maryland)

TE Matt Adcock, Transfer (Memphis)

OT Adam Hawkes, Transfer (Oregon State)

OT Bryant Williams, Transfer (Louisiana)

LB Jamonta Waller, Transfer (Auburn)

DB Tyler Scott, Transfer (Georgia State)

LB Steven Soles, Transfer (Kentucky)

LB Phoenix Jackson, Transfer (Baylor)

WR Donovan Faupel, Transfer (New Mexico State)

DB Shelton Lewis, Transfer (Clemson)

RB Jasper Parker, Transfer (Michigan)

DL Hunter Osborne, Transfer (Virginia)

LB Khmori House, Transfer (North Carolina)

OL Josiah Clemons, Transfer (Memphis)

TE Ty Lockwood, Transfer (Boston College)

OL Terence Roberson, Transfer (Ouachita Baptist)

LB Jeremy Evans, Transfer (Baylor)

Hogs Feed