Hogs' newest commit opens up about why he chose Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received great news earlier this week with the addition of 3-star offensive lineman Hugh Smith out of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.
Smith became the Razorbacks second addition of this cycle from Ridge Point after his teammate wide receiver Robert Haynes made his pledge to the program public April 29.
He committed to the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, Stanford, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Arizona State and Boston College.
First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent, strength, and opportunity to pursue my dream of playing D1 football at the University of Arkansas.- Hugh Smith, via X
To my parents-thank you for your unconditional love, sacrifice, and constant support through every step of this journey.
To my coaches and trainers-your guidance, dedication, and belief in me helped shape me into the athlete I am today.
This dream became a reality because of all of you. I'm truly grateful. This is just the beginning. Go Hogs!
"I chose Arkansas due to the relationship I’ve built with Coach Mateos over the years," Smith said. "I also like what Coach Pittman and the program have to offer. I love the town and the support the fans give through the whole state."
He also says that he has grandparents and other family members living in the state which has to be another plus as he gets to represent the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-4, 290 pound offensive lineman is projected to play either tackle or guard positions at the next level. Smith primarily played at left tackle for Ridge Point in 2024 and helped reach the second round of Texas' 6A Division II state playoffs.
He started each of the Panthers' 12 games without allowing a single sack, according to 247sports. Smith is the No. 1,029 overall ranked prospect for the 2026 class, No. 89 among interior offensive linemen and No. 144 in the state of Texas.
Over the past three recruiting cycles, Arkansas hasn't signed a 4-star or top 500 lineman either. The coaching staff have prioritized the transfer portal instead which forces more plug-and-play while focusing more on developing players who sign out of high school.
Arkansas' 15-man class is currently ranked No. 3 among SEC teams, No. 13 nationally with an extensive list of four and five star prospects still uncommitted.
Hot Springs native and fellow 3-star commit Tucker Young are currently the future of an Arkansas offensive line that has struggled with consistency under sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
The Razorbacks offensive line gave up 36 sacks last season which ranked No. 12 in SEC, No. 114 nationally. That's a slight improvement considering the result from 2023 when the unit allowed its quarterbacks to be sacked 47 times.
During Pittman's initial stint with the Razorbacks as offensive line coach under Bret Bielema, his unit allowed 19 sacks in 2013 (No. 43 FBS), eight sacks in 2014 (No. 3 FBS) and 14 in 2015 (No. 9 FBS). Known as one of the best offensive line mentors in the nation, Arkansas has been far from formidable compared to 2013-15.
Offensive Line Summer Visitors
4-star Bryce Gilmore (May 30)
3-star Edward Baker (May 30)
3-star Tucker Young, Arkansas commit (May 30)
3-star Xavier Payne, Florida State commit (May 30)
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Arkansas commit (June 6)
3-star OL Benjamin Corhei (June 6)
3-star OL Mataalii Benjamin (June 13)
3-star Troy Pless, Houston Commit (June 13)
N/A Ashley Walker (June 13)
3-star Marques Uini, Arizona State commit (June 20)
3-star Dominic Harris (June 20)