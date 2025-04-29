Hogs' offensive line 'improved' this spring, but by how much?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the larger issues at Arkansas under sixth-year coach Sam Pittman has been the inconsistent play along the offensive line.
Last season, Arkansas gave up 36 sacks last season which ranked No. 12 in SEC and No. 114 nationally, a slight improvement considering the result from 2023. The left side of the offensive line seems to have settled in a bit with Georgia Tech transfer Corey Robinson manning left tackle while Fernando Carmona slides over to guard.
"I don't know that we're going to, there's a movement, you know what I mean?" Pittman said April April 24. "I don't know that there's, 'We got a tackle we're going to move to guard,' or anything like that."
UCF transfer Caden Kitler, who's not mentioned below, is likely to take over at the center position with Addison Nichols' departure during the winter portal period. Now, the question Pittman will have to answer is who takes over at right guard and tackle.
Redshirt freshman Kobe Branham earned his first career start in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech last season as Pittman came away impressed with his performance. There's also a chance he provides depth or value as an extra body for certain situational opportunities.
The 6-foot-5, 326 pound lineman played 66 snaps against the Red Raiders and earned himself a 73.5 pass blocking grade and 67.7 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Obviously, when Kobe Branham comes back, I think we're going to be stronger there as well," Pittman said. "We really like what [second-year Michigan State transfer Keyshawn] Blackstock did. But that'll give us another guy who we believe in. I don't think we'll move anybody into center or anything."
Two larger options on the right side are redshirt junior journeyman E'Marion Harris and Oregon transfer Shaq McCoy, who enters his redshirt freshman season at Arkansas. Blackstock started nine games last season and provides another option with plenty of experience.
"I think your battle would be can Shaq win the tackle spot and then what do you do with E'Marion [Harris]," Pittman said. "If E'Marion wins the spot, then you leave Shaq right where he is, so I don't think there's a whole lot of movement as far as position goes. You'll be into the summer and into two-a-days trying to figure out who is first and second strings, but I don't see a lot of movement."
During Pittman's initial stint with the Razorbacks as offensive line coach under Bret Bielema, his unit allowed 19 sacks in 2013 (No. 43 FBS), eight sacks in 2014 (No. 3 FBS) and 14 in 2015 (No. 9 FBS). Known as one of the best offensive line mentors in the nation, Arkansas has been far from formidable compared to 2013-15.
The Razorbacks gave up 34 sacks in 2020 (No. 120 FBS), 30 in 2021 (No. 80), 31 in 2022 (No. 82) and plummeted to 47 sacks in 2023 (No. 128). Pittman said his unit is much improved and ready to face athletic fronts this season's schedule brings them.
"We are [improved], we definitely are," Pittman said. "And I think once we hone in on these are our seven, eight guys, I think we'll even be better. But yeah, I think we're, we're a lot deeper there. We're a lot bigger, lot stronger, and we have more veteran guys who have played than what we have in the past."