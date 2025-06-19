Hogs offer standout offensive lineman from historic Texas high school
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches hosted their annual lineman camp Wednesday and extended a few offers, including one to Southlake Carroll offensive tackle Ty McCurry.
The 6-foot-6, 275 pound rising sophomore is already one of the top players in the Lone Star State going into his sophomore season after being named to the Sports Illustrated Freshmen All-American team in 2024.
McCurry has offers from Arkansas, TCU, SMU, UTSA, New Mexico, Tulsa, Sacramento State and Colorado State along with interest from Oklahoma and Nebraska.
"Getting my first SEC offer was one of my top goals to accomplish when I started my recruitment process," McCurry said. "For the first one to be from a program like Arkansas, it genuinely means the world to me."
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is known as a family oriented leader who desires to lead young men in a program built on a strong foundation.
After being homeschooled for a period of time, McCurry is headed to Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll, a program that has produced numerous college stars and NFL draft picks.
"Coach Pittman showed huge amounts of hospitality to me and my parents," McCurry said. "He talked with me about my recent transition back to Southlake Carroll and how important my faith is to me. I really enjoyed talking to a coach that is like minded and could definitely see myself playing for him."
One difference the Razorbacks have over many schools across the country is how strong its brand is without a professional team in the state which sits student athletes on a pedestal for its fans.
"I loved hearing about all the support that the community has for team," McCurry said. "With the football team being one of the only major fanbases in the state you can automatically tell that the culture is unmatched.
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos told him that everything in the Arkansas program is earned, not given which backs up the Razorbacks culture driven, blue collar approach.
Work ethic is not something McCurry is unfamiliar with either as he surrounds himself with a group of people interested in helping him move toward his goal of becoming a college athlete.
"I have been very fortunate to be able to surround myself with people who have or currently are going through the process," McCurry said. "The advice that I’ve gained from the people and trainers I’m around on a weekly basis, who are playing on all levels, has been one of the biggest factors in my development."
From Razorback Stadium to the Jerry and Gene Jones Student-Athlete Success Center, Arkansas donors have made investments to ensure its athletes are set for life after sports.
"Getting to tour the facilities after camp was a really awesome experience," McCurry said. "Being able to see all the investments that Arkansas has in their players’ development was very impressive. I got a chance to talk with the trainers and everything there seems very intentional on developing top tier players."
As for his high school career, McCurry is driven to win a Texas 6A state championship this upcoming season after falling short in the title game in 2024.
"A current goal of mine is to win state with my team this upcoming season, the drive we have to win that game is unmatched," McCurry said. "I would love to see myself develop into one of the top tackles in the nation who can contribute to any team on the next level."