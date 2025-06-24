Hogs will have hard time keeping explosive 2026 WR commit off field
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's clear what type of athlete Arkansas is getting in Bentonville High School senior wide receiver Dequane Prevo.
The 5-foot-11, 164 pound receiver is one of the most underrated prospects in the nation for 2026 class with his blazing speed and playmaking ability.
He was a featured part of Liberty Eylau High School's offense, recording 1,794 all purpose yards and 21 touchdowns last year as a junior at the Texas Class 3A level before moving to Bentonville.
247sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks says Prevo can be a multi-dimensional star at the college level with the potential to make an impact at receiver, running back and in the kick return game.
Prevo is a playmaking receiver who could live in the slot but also shows outside competency to provide personnel flexibility.- Gabe Brooks, 247sports scouting analyst
He has excellent run-after-catch ability, especially considering slight build. Natural playmaker with body control, ball skills, and functional athleticism. Displays advanced aerial acrobatics to compete for the ball.
Capable of stringing moves together in the open field. Sudden explosion shows as a RAC threat, but also in route-running development.
Shows promising short-to-intermediate acumen, but also a vertical shot threat. Particularly dangerous as a slot fade target.
Three-phase high school experience provides an immediate return game option in college. Physical upside could be somewhat limited given specs. Leveraging DBs at the top of the route will enhance late separation and room to roam after the catch.
After Arkansas lost its top eight pass catchers, the shift to a smaller, quicker type of athlete in space should give the quarterback more than one available read provided the offensive line holds up.
While Andrew Armstrong led the conference in receptions and yards, it came at a higher cost due to teammates inability to get open.
It’s been a while since the Razorbacks have had true difference-makers in the receiver room with a combination of shiftiness and speed.
Should the smaller receivers such as Ismael Cisse, Raylen Sharpe and Kam Shanks figure out ways to get overstimulate opposing defenses next season, Arkansas' larger options like O'Mega Blake, Courtney Crutchfield and Antonio Jordan can blow the top off with their length and catch radius.
If Prevo can develop quickly when he arrives on campus, coaches will have an extremely hard time keeping him off the field.
At the height of his recruiting evaluation, Prevo’s grade of .9635 slotted him around No. 75 nationally.
A knee injury as a sophomore slowed his momentum, though he continued to shine on the field.
Prevo is currently ranked No. 370 overall in the 2026 class, No. 56 among receivers and No. 5 among in-state athletes, according to 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
His longstanding commitment to the Razorbacks is notable, considering he began his prep career in East Texas at a school known for producing elite talent.
Liberty-Eylau has churned out plenty of college stars over the years, including LaMichael James (Oregon), Brandon Jones (Oklahoma), Tra Carson (Texas A&M) and Davion Hall (Baylor) — all of whom played at the Power Four level.
Petrino now has a chance to prove his offense can still be effective after a major overhaul at the skill positions.
If there’s early success, players like Prevo may become the new blueprint for Arkansas recruiting.