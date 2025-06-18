Hogs' Pittman impresses Tennessee athlete during official visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jackson, Tennessee 3-star senior wide receiver Javonte Smith took an official visit at Arkansas two weekends ago and came away impressed.
"My relationship with the Arkansas coaching staff is amazing with all of them," Smith said. "I really enjoyed hanging out with coach Sam Pittman. He's a very, very funny guy."
Pittman's personality, eagerness to build a sustainable culture and family atmosphere obviously comes across well which is why the Razorbacks have already earned commitments from 21 student athletes in the 2026 class.
The sheer volume of recruits has helped Arkansas climb to No. 15 nationally in the recruiting rankings which is No. 4 among teams within the SEC.
One major thing that stood out to Smith, a Tennessee native, were the facilities.
Between the stadium, minor details such as the locker room stood out to him during the visit.
"Arkansas' facilities were amazing," Smith said. "I had no idea that they had a locker room for practice and another one for gameday."
As far as a decision timeline goes, Smith plans to announce within the next month once he finishes his official visits.
He visited West Virginia June 13 and will take a four hour drive to meet with the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend beginning June 20.
Smith is the No. 873 ranked prospect in the country, No. 133 at his position and No. 28 in the state of Tennessee, according to 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
With defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson as his lead recruiter, it makes sense that Smith could potentially play in the secondary once he is college. However, he has been evaluated as an athlete and possesses the ability to play at wide receiver.
Defensive Back Rundown
The Razorbacks' secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
Perry is set to have at least 15 scholarship defensive backs available this season in a group that is virtually unrecognizable due to transfer portal transactions during the offseason.
Arkansas brings in one of the top defensive backs available in Stanford cornerback Julian Neal, Caleb Wooden (Auburn), Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan), Keshawn Davilla (No. 1 DB in JUCO), Shakur Smalls (Maine), Kani Walker (Oklahoma) and Jordan Young (Cincinnati).
The only holdovers from last year are sophomore Selman Bridges, senior Larry Worth, redshirt junior Jaheim Singletary, sophomore Ahkhari Johnson and redshirt junior Miguel Mitchell.
Two true freshman will take up spots in the secondary in 3-star's Taijh Overton from Mobile, Alabama and Nigel Pringle from Houston.
Razorbacks defensive backs coach Marcus Woddson along with Perry have taken on several pledges in the secondary in this recruiting cycle with 3-star Tay Lockett, 3-star Adam Auston, 3-star Keivay Foster, 3-star Daylen Green, 3-star Jalon Copeland and 3-star Kyndrick Williams on board.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
OL Bryce Gilmore
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker Young
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
WR Blair Irvin III
LB Daylen Green
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
DL Cameron McGee
S Keivay Foster