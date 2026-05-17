Hogs Quietly Making Inroads in New Orleans, Offer Promising 2028 Athlete

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' new coaching staff has been putting in plenty of work as of late, extending offers to different players across the country.

One area Arkansas appears to be making some inroads in lately is New Orleans at local powerhouses like Edna Karr, John Curtis, Archbishop Rummel and St. Augustine High Schools.

Jaelle Noble, a 2028 athlete out of St. Augustine is poised to be one of the next great passers to come out of the Big Easy. The 6-foot-2, 195 prospect made 13 appearances last season backing up starting quarterback Vashaun Coulon, who signed with nearby FCS program Southern during the early signing period.

With Noble earning more reps at quarterback, Arkansas running back coach David "YAC" Johnson had the chance to watch him throw. At the end of the session, Johnson didn't hesitate and offered the rising junior his first major offer from a FBS program.

"I am blessed and grateful to receive the offers from Arkansas and Syracuse," Noble tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "There have been a few schools that have been in contact lately as well, but I'm keeping my options open."

In limited action behind center, Noble completed 3-of-4 passes for 40 yards and one touchdown. However, he showed himself to be a versatile athlete by playing running back and wide receiver combining for another 346 total yards and four scores.

That level of production despite having to wait his turn is something that probably put Arkansas assistant coach David Johnson on notice.

"Coach YAC [Johnson] is a great man," Noble said. "I appreciate him for believing in me and for being the first coach to give me an official offer."

While Johnson's main priority is identifying SEC-ready running backs, that is the position he is recruiting Noble at for now. However, Noble is a firm believer in his ability as a quarterback and is ready to prove that to a lot of people later this fall.

📍 St. Augustine @ Alexandria



Still just getting started with the initial sets of plays, but the Purple Knights looking explosive down the field.



2028 QB Jaelle Noble continues developing as a passer and getting the ball to his speedy weapons such as Derrick Bennett Jr. (2)… pic.twitter.com/DuqQkiwUDk — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) May 16, 2026

Johnson has already started the process of vetting recruits, especially the ones enrolled at St. Augustine. Standout 4-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has been on Arkansas' radar for awhile now since the arrival of the new staff, and will receive an official visit from him later this spring.

Other schools heavily involved with Whitley are Ohio State, Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee over the next few weeks. His final visit is scheduled with his home state Tigers for June 19 and is expected to announce his college destination the very next weekend on June 26.

Other notable 2028 prospects out of Louisiana with offers from Arkansas include running backs Dalen Powell (Ruston), DJ Neal (Winnsboro), Caiden Bellard (Lafayette), wide receivers Jacolby Campbell, Jarvis Stevenson (New Orleans), offensive tackle Ryan Rodgers (Shreveport), linebacker Shamar Evans (Ruston), safety Jaden Keelen (New Orleans and safety Brandon Green (New Orleans).

Arkansas’ increased activity in Louisiana under Silverfield is becoming difficult to ignore, especially if the Razorbacks can find a way to land some of the state’s premier talent away from SEC rival LSU.

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