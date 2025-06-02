Hogs impress Bentonville wide receiver, could make decision soon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' offensive staff continues to identify potential playmakers for the future of Bobby Petrino's offense.
Just down the road in Bentonville is junior wide receiver Blair Irvin III who already holds several scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, South Florida, UNLV, North Texas, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas State and many others.
He caught 50 passes for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and is poised to do more damage at the 7A Conference level for a highly respected Tigers program.
"The visit went great this weekend," Irvin said. "I'm thankful to be in this position."
Like other recruits over the past six recruiting cycles, Irvin was blown away by the culture and atmosphere surrounding the Razorbacks program.
"Coach [Sam] Pittman's staff trusts in him and that’s what’s important," Irvin said. "They are loyal to their people and it was shown this weekend."
Once recruits and their families make it to campus, mamas feel confident their sons will be taken care of not only on a visit, but for the entire stay at Arkansas.
"I noticed mainly the positive vibes the people on staff gave off," Irvin said. "They were very intentional about making sure me and my family felt at home."
As a recruit just down the road, Irvin has been around the program plenty through the years and can envision himself staying home to represent the state.
"The Razorbacks have great facilities," Irvin said. "I could see myself playing here if this is the program I decide to call home."
Irvin will not take his decision lightly and will take his time to determine what will make the right move for his football career.
"Things are kind of up in there air in terms of a timeline for a commitment," Irvin said. "I'll be taking an official visit to South Florida next weekend then make a decision after good consideration with my parents."
Arkansas' offensive scheme has plenty to offer potential recruits because of the style Petrino has implemented during his first year on campus.
The Razorbacks' offense was one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
Just last season, Arkansas produced the SEC's leading receiver as Andrew Armstrong caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
Armstrong signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the NFL Draft in April.
Coaches opted to utilize the transfer portal this offseason to rebuild the wide receiver corps that lost its top eight pass catching option because of graduation or the transfer portal.
Freshman signee Jace Brown was released from his non-binding agreeement at Arkansas this summer as his high school teammate Madden Iamaleava decided to pack his bags and return to California during spring practice.
Brown's decision gives the Razorbacks just one freshman receiver on scholarship this fall in Warren's Antonio Jordan.
Along with Irvin, Arkansas also welcomed Frenship High School 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell to campus this weekend.
Other wide receiver targets expected to visit beginning June 6 includes a trio of 3-star prospects Keymian Henderson, Tre'Von McGory and Javonte Smith.