Season of survival for Razorbacks' offers hope with three games at home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Call it a season of survival for Arkansas' football team. The same can be said for interim coach Bobby Petrino.
As summer temperatures hang on into mid-October, Petrino and his players are certainly feeling the heat from media, fans and boosters.
There's more a sense of urgency than optimism as the Razorbacks prepare to face their highest-ranked opponent of the season.
Maybe a few minutes of honoring a legendary Razorback will help rekindle glory for Arkansas. If so, they couldn't have picked a better player than former running back Darren McFadden, who will be recognized while still holding nearly every rushing record in school history.
The Hogs still hope to salvage their seemingly lost season that's seen the University of Arkansas brass fire their head coach while their record tumbled to 2-4.
For Petrino, he's on a seven-game audition to reclaim the mantle of Head Hog, a title he proudly wore 14 years ago on his first adventure in Fayetteville.
But Petrino has to show more than he did last week in his debut as interim coach as the Hogs lost their fourth straight game.
Three of those defeats are by a total of just 10 points and the other by an astounding 43, which led to ousted coach Sam Pittman's unwanted retirement.
The Petrino-led Hogs fare no better as they lost 34-31 on the road against No. 11 Tennessee. The most painful part is they lost the turnover battle.
For Hog fans, that was the same old story of the last two years: Turnovers frittering away what could've been a huge attention-grabbing win.
Question is, can this version of the Razorbacks find resiliency and resolve and turn the page on heartache?
Will home sweet home be answer for reeling Razorbacks?
The Razorbacks have three straight home games to save their season, but the first test is perhaps the toughest so far, against unbeaten No. 4 Texas A&M.
The Aggies nipped Notre Dame 41-40 in the shadow of the Goden Dome. Their only other outcome closer than 17 points was a 16-10 home win against Auburn.
A&M has had the Hogs' number, winning 12 of their last 13 games, though many were close.
Added intrigue to Saturday's 2:30 p.m. start on ESPN is that Petrino faces the team for which he was offensive coordinator just two seasons ago.
Arkansas’ paradox: Broken defense, explosive offense
One of the enduring contradictions for the Razorbacks this year is an offense capable of flashes and unpredictably fruitful drives, colliding repeatedly with a defense that leaks yards, points, and morale.
Through six games, Arkansas is last in the SEC in both total defense and run defense, allowing 435 yards per game and 184 on the ground.
Their scoring defense ranks 114th nationally (30.7 points per game), and turnover margin is among the worst (–5).
Offensively, though, they still present threats. In the Tennessee loss, running back Mike Washington racked up 131 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Taylen Green made plays through the air and ground, despite three lost fumbles.
Can Petrino's changes bear fruit in week two against A&M?
Under Petrino, a few early adjustments have already been made. He eliminated Sunday as a rest day, bringing players in to review film immediately and even perform light conditioning.
He dismissed defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, and defensive line coach Deke Adams, replacing them with interim staff. Chris Wilson moved to interim defensive coordinator while Kolby Smith slid over into Petrino's old spot as interim offensive coordinator.
Petrino has emphasized the areas demanding improvement are fundamentals: blocking, tackling, protection, and limiting mental errors. Those spells of inconsistency have cost Arkansas dearly in close losses.
The schedule offering three consecutive home games gives Arkansas a slim margin for redemption, especially if they create more plays like this touchdown throw.
If the Razorbacks can build some momentum, this three-game window could flip the tenor of the season.
If Arkansas can surprise A&M, it’s not just a win, it’s a statement to the campus and to Petrino’s case for retaining the job full-time.
Implications beyond Saturday if the Hogs somehow win
A win over A&M would do more than break a streak; it would energize the program and perhaps alter the internal calculus of the coaching search.
For Petrino, it would shift the conversation from caretaker to contender. For the players, it would be a huge confidence boost. For fans, it would keep hope flickering.
A loss, though, would deepen the doubt. The aura of desperation would grow. And the search for a new coach would be at full throttle.