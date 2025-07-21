Hogs won't pursue transfer quarterback, future already arrived
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks quarterback position remains in good hands once starting quarterback Taylen Green moves on after this season, according to Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days.
"I love KJ [Jackson]," Pittman said last week. "We were just talking on the plane coming over here about his development. I think he's ready. Where we've been is we haven't been in those games a lot to where we can get that number two guy developed."
Redshirt freshman passer K.J. Jackson didn't see much playing time last season sitting behind former back-up Malachi Singleton, but he did flash some pocket presence and a strong arm against UAPB during the 2024 season opener.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound lefty completed all four pass attempts last season for 59 yards along with a three yard rush.
Pittman's assessment is an honest one, especially when playing down to opponents such as Rice, UAB, Kent State and Florida International doesn't allow back-ups to come in for real game reps.
Jackson appeared destined for the third string spot once again when true freshman Madden Iamaleava performed spectacularly during the spring, embraced as a Lamar Jackson clone by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Iamalaeava transferred during the later stages of spring practice which allows Jackson ample opportunity to take a stranglehold of the Razorbacks No. 2 quarterback spot.
Last season, Singleton was able to record quite a few second half snaps against UAPB which afforded him enough comfort to operate Bobby Petrino's sophisticated offense well enough to pull off a home upset of then No. 4 Tennessee.
In limited duty, Singleton completed 21-of-28 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 17 times for 74 yards and another three scores last season before transferring to Purdue with former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
"We opened up with Pine Bluff [last season], we were able to get Malachi [Singleton] in the game," Pittman said. "We were able to get KJ in the game. When we needed Malachi against Tennessee, Malachi was able to do it."
Arkansas will begin the season at home against FCS opponent Alabama A&M, which finished 6-6 overall in 2024, but fielded one of the worst pass defenses at their level allowing 220 yards per game and 24 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs played just one FBS opponent last season, losing to Auburn 73-3 while allowing 451 passing yards and six scores.
Should Arkansas take care of business in the first half against Alabama A&M, Jackson should receive plenty of time behind center for the Razorbacks in the season opener.
Week 2 also gives the Razorbacks an opportunity to play their back-ups, including Jackson, when they take on Arkansas State for the first time in program history in Little Rock.
The Red Wolves have restructured their secondary after allowing over 250 passing yards and 23 touchdowns during an 8-5 season in 2024.
While Arkansas State fought hard in a close 28-18 loss to Michigan at the Big House, they were throttled the next week by Iowa State, 52-7, while giving up nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Pittman's secession plan at quarterback doesn't include going after a transfer once Green's days at Arkansas are over either. To hear confidence come from the Head Hog's mouth about Jackson sincerely means the future is already well underway in Fayetteville.
"Some other teams are able to play their twos a little bit more," Pittman said. "We're hoping to
be one of those teams to get KJ in the game. I believe in him wholeheartedly. I believe he's the
quarterback for us in the future. I do. We're not going out and looking for somebody else when Taylen Green leaves. We got him. He's on campus and we believe in him."
Jackson was a blue chip prospect out of high school as the No. 15 overall quarterback in the 2024 class, No. 21 ranked athlete in the state of Alabama, according to 247sports.
During his time at Saint James School in Montgomery, Alabama, Jackson finished with 130 career touchdown passes, which is good for No. 3 all-time in Alabama High School Athletic Association history.
He chose the Razorbacks over other schools such as Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia and many others.