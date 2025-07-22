Hogs' receiver depth chart wide open ahead of fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost its top nine pass catchers during the offseason which certainly begs the question as to who in the world quarterback Taylen Green will throw his passes.
Well, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman didn't sugarcoat things either when he met with reporters at SEC Media Days. He knows just as much about his options at receiver as fans do, which is next to none.
"For me to sit here and tell you I know everything about the wide receiver group, I'd be lying to you," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "Again, I told you about coach speak. I'm not going to do it. I'm going to tell you what I believe. Whatever you believe, you believe."
Sometimes it's believed that Pittman wants to do some type of verbal cul-de-sac exercises to get the juices flowing and generate excitement among the fanbase. Nope, he's just honest and that's really all he has been since the start.
One player he and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have been honest about is Charlotte transfer O'Mega Blake, who signed with Arkansas as the No. 92 overall player out of the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
Blake averaged 25 yards per reception along with nine touchdowns, and is poised to have a productive year out wide in the Petrino produced offense.
The 6-foot-2, 182 pound receiver took some time to become acquainted after transferring during the spring,but began displaying his explosiveness, making big plays and stretching the field.
"We have O'Mega Blake, Monte Harrison, we have Andy Jean, and we have whom I think is a supreme talent in Antonio Jordan," Pittman said. "I know he's a freshman, but we've seen enough out of him this summer in his offseason workout in the weight room and his running ability that we think he can help us, too. You can add Courtney Crutchfield into that group, too."
Having a variety of options on the outside should pay off a bit more as the Razorbacks were limited to primarily Andrew Armstrong, who led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown after missing two games.
The unknowns at wideout won't even be answered when practice begins Aug. 1 either. Instead, it'll be guesswork.
Just because someone works with the first group on day one doesn't always mean he'll be in the same spot on day two.
"At wide receiver I think we've got about eight, maybe nine, that can play in [the SEC]," Pittman said. "Whom they are, who will run out there with the first group and all that, we're going to run somebody out there August 1 with the first group. Is that going to be the first group? I don't know."
While Pittman is a bit apprehensive to name off exactly who wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch will trot out there on day one, he did name off a list of guys he feels good about.
"We have Jalen [Brown] and C.J. Brown," Pittman said. "I love our slots — Raylen Sharpe and Kam Shanks — love them. I really like Kam returning punts as well. I really like both of those guys. I think we've significantly upgraded with both of those guys.
"I believe we have a really good wide receiver corps. We're big, have length. Now we finally have two tight ends that you can throw 12 package out there and you can throw the ball to either one of them and run the ball."
One underrated signee from the portal has to be tight end Rohan Jones, who performed at an All-American level last season at Montana State in the FCS ranks.
The 6-foot-3, 235 pound tight caught 30 passes for 470 yards and nine touchdowns this season and earned FCS All-American honorable mention by Associated Press voters.
Jones chose the Razorbacks over offers from Wake Forest, Louisville, Kentucky, Houston and UCLA. His presence along with Andreas Paaske, Jaden Platt and Maddox Lassiter gave Pittman confidence in several different personnel options during the spring.
"Tight end-wise. Rohan Jones, very talented guy," Pittman said. "Fast. Very talented. Andreas Paaske. He's coming back. He can do both. I'm not saying Rohan can't do both, but we're going to send him deep. He can run. Andreas, good player. Can do both, can catch and can block. Can do both. Now, Jaden Platt. Platt is a guy that can do both. We got him from A&M. You got to add Maddox Lassiter in there, as well."