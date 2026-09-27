Hogs Remain Bought In To Silverfield's Culture As SEC Gauntlet Looms

FAYETTEVILLE — If all you did in the week leading up to Saturday's game between Arkansas and Tulsa was listen to the national media discuss Arkansas football, you would've thought the Razorbacks were dead even with the Golden Hurricane and had a good chance to lose to a Group of Six team at home yet again.

It was easy to bash the Razorbacks this week, and understandably so, given how poorly Arkansas played in its first three games. A loss on Saturday, many believed, and Arkansas would've been on the inside track to the first 1-11 season in program history.

Instead, Arkansas took care of business like it should've, winning 34-6 in a game that wasn't really close. Tulsa isn't Texas, but it is a decent G6 team that should have some success in the American Conference this year. A four-score win over the Golden Hurricane was a solid night at the office.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates following a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Most importantly for head coach Ryan Silverfield, it proved that his team hasn't let go of the rope. In fact, it hasn't even come close. The Razorbacks played with more energy, especially defensively, than they had all season on Saturday.

"Everybody was saying, 'Ryan, how are they feeling after back-to-back weeks?' I mean, I openly admitted, worst losses in my head coaching career, but I'm teaching these guys we're not going to hold our heads," Silverfield said. "We're going to find ways to fight and get back. And to the team's credit, they didn't bat an eye. What a group of resilient young men."

"We kept harping on the little things, like everything matters," said DB Jahiem Johnson. "How you do anything, how you do everything. We just keep enforcing the little things, the details, the discipline overall in the program. We can't let nothing slip up and I think we're getting better and better at the little things. Being disciplined, communicating, clean up trash behind each other."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Every little thing matters, and I think we’re kind of putting it together now. Like, we can't take nothing for granted. Every little thing matters, and they've been preaching it, and I think people are starting to buy into it."

The Razorbacks will have to stay bought in with eight consecutive SEC games on tap, beginning with a road trip to Texas A&M next week. But you can't win games, or even have a chance to win games, if your team doesn't believe.

Suffice to say, belief isn't a problem for the Razorbacks right now.

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