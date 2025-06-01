Hogs' staff, fanbase impress 2026 offensive lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks made quite the impression on 2026 3-star offensive lineman Edward Baker during his official visit this weekend.
Baker made the long trek from the Northeast as one of the more highly recruited prospects in his region with offers from Penn State, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Pitt, Texas A&M and Syracuse.
"The official visit has been amazing so far," Baker said. "I love the atmosphere. I love the family vibes from the players. Coach Pittman and his staff are amazing."
Each player that comes through for visits are often blown away by the culture sixth year coach Sam Pittman has instilled in his program.
Current players have "embraced the Hog" which led to a turnaround of sorts for Pittman from hot seat to warm seat with a 7-6 record and Liberty Bowl victory.
Now, Arkansas is making a push to bring in one of the most highly regarded prospect in the nation who has quite a few visits left to take.
Baker will head to Virginia (June 5), Tennessee (June 6), North Carolina State (June 12) and playoff hopeful Penn State (June 20).
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound interior lineman is the No. 51 prospect at his position and No. 18 ranked player in Maryland for the 2026 cycle, according to 247sports.
He had the opportunity to tour the Razorbacks facilities such as the stadium, indoor practice facility and the Jerry and Gene Jones Student Athlete Success Center.
"The facilities are great," Baker said. There is so many different rooms and places. [Arkansas] has nothing but greatness in those facilities."
Baker proved there is still something special about being recruited by the Razorbacks.
Not only was he blown away by coaches, players and facilities but Arkansas fans made sure to make him feel at home on the visit.
"The family vibe from the players and hem just being real and telling you everything you need to know the good and the bad, not sugar coating anything," Baker said. "The fans, they know every recruit, every player. I love it."
Baker's recruitment is far from over as he is down to a top seven list of Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina State and Arkansas.
The Razorbacks coaching staff rolled out the red carpet and made sure he knew his priority status for the 2026 class.
First-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos helped Arkansas improve its offensive line play last season but still gave up 36 sacks which ranked No. 12 in SEC, No. 114 nationally.
Since Pittman took over the Razorbacks program in 2020, his offensive line has given up staggering amounts of sacks each year, including 34 in 2020 (No. 120 FBS), 30 in 2021 (No. 80), 31 in 2022 (No. 82) and plummeted to 47 sacks in 2023 (No. 128).
Arkansas currently sits at No. 4 in the SEC, No. 14 nationally in 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker Young
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
OL Hugh Smith