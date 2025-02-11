Will Hogs' Injection of Experience Overcome Trend of Close Losses?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One major statistic that has followed Arkansas coach Sam Pittman around over the last five seasons is his 7-17 record in one score games.
It's an abysmal rate that is the worst of any Razorbacks coach in the SEC era with the exception of Chad Morris. Pittman’s tenure has been full of close calls, one major upset and plenty of tail kickings.
As the transfer portal brings little to no hope for improvement based off previous research, rankings show once again Arkansas is one of the least talented teams in the SEC going into 2025 and it’s really not close. The Razorbacks' transfer haul has an average signee score of 87 and its freshmen signing class has the third lowest average player score which is good for No. 14 and No. 15 among SEC members.
Arkansas’ deficit in depth is growing as the team ranked No. 26 nationally and No. 14 overall in the conference last year, according to 247sports. The window of opportunity is beginning to close as Pittman is 2-8 in one possession games over the past two seasons compared to his 4-6 mark from 2021 through 2022.
Blowout have also increased as the Razorbacks lost only two games by 21 or more points from 2021 to 2022. Arkansas’ previous two teams have a combined four blowout losses with an increasingly difficult schedule in 2025.
While rankings don't take into account experience, the Razorbacks signed 15 transfers with starting experience around the country. What coaches must do this offseason is invest in team bonding in hope of a return in wins.
Road games against playoff hopefuls LSU, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee will test Arkansas’ depth across the board. The Tigers signed the best transfer class during the winter portal period, according to 247sports, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns after shredding the Hogs’ defense last year in Razorback Stadium.
The Rebels rank directly behind LSU at No. 2 in the portal rankings after signing 10 4-star transfers including a wealth of talented trench players and pass catchers like former Arkansas star tight end Luke Hasz. The Razorbacks will likely have a fiery edge in that game as former teammates Jaylon Braxton and Patrick Kutas don Ole Miss' colors.
Home opponents include national runner-up Notre Dame who ought to content for a title again. Then, Texas A&M (No. 10), Auburn (No 18) and Missouri (No. 19) boast talented rosters, according to 247sports team metric.
This offseason is the most important of any under Pittman if there is a plan for continuity beyond 2025 for him and his staff. Recent history is as good of an indicator of trends to predict the outcome of next season, but there’s one factor no one can account for and that’s if this team has it between the ears.
If this group does, it will be a testament to the hard work Pittman’s staff put into development. Establishing a mental edge in the Razorbacks’ locker room which has been injected with a group of experienced veterans from the portal could benefit this team as it tries to overcome its countless turnovers that have contributed to most one possession losses over the past two years.