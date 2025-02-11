Did Hogs Receive Good News From Major Recruiting Target?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At one point before the 2023 season began, Arkansas Razorbacks football program was still riding a wave of momentum with back-to-back winning seasons. That led to coach Sam Pittman and his staff landing a pair of 2026 recruits in California All-American safety Tay Lockett and Georgia All-American offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.
Unfortunately, McWhorter decided to back of his commitment in June 2024 and has decided to announce a new Top 5 school list Monday. He will announce his next landing spot Feb. 28 between Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Clemson and South Carolina, according to reports.
Early on in his football journey, McWhorter had dreamed of playing for Pittman while he served under Kirby Smart as assistant head coach at Georgia. When Pittman took the head job at Arkansas, his family placed a sign on the side of the interstate in Northwest Arkansas which said "Coach Pittman: I want to be a Hog" with his website at the bottom of the banner.
Recruiting is fluid, especially these days with NIL, transfer portal and an unstable balance of power between the NCAA and Supreme Court. When McWhorter decided to reopen his recruitment this past June after being pledged to the Hogs for nearly a year, it was a major blow to the class and he now likely won't become a Razorback again.
The 6-foot-4, 291 pound prospect has also transformed his body which has made him a desirable Power Four recruit. As one coach told me recently, players aren't recruited off on-field production, college bound players must love the weight room and it's obvious as McWhorter's recruitment has shifted.
Despite the loss of McWhorter, Arkansas still boasts the No. 10 ranked recruiting class for 2026, according to 247sports. The Peach State native has over 30 offeras and is rated a 3-star by 247's composite scoring system and No. 438 overall prospect in his class.