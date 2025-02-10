WATCH: Preview of Calipari: Razor's Edge Docuseries Premiering Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — VICE TV premieres a six-week long docuseries "Calipari: Razor's Edge" Monday, 9 p.m. (CST). The series features six one-hour episodes which will be released every subsequent Monday.
The series, produced by Peyton Manning founded company Omaha Productions, gives fans a behind the scenes look at the path that landed Arkansas' coach in Fayetteville, including "exclusive interviews" and "enhanced audio footage".
Here is an exclusive clip of the first episode only on Arkansas Razorbacks on SI.
"What many will find compelling in this series is the opportunity to get a true behind the scenes view of our program,” Calipari said through a VICE TV press release. “As they tune in, they will get to know our coaches, our players and experience the passion of the Razorback fans as we navigate my first year in Fayetteville. Every season has its own journey, and we’ve invited viewers to come along for the ride."
Residents in the Fayetteville area can tune into the area can tune into VICE TV on the following channels with their existing TV provider:
AT&T U-verse – Channel 1257
Cox – Channel 2151
Directv – Channel 271
Dish – Channel 121
VICE TV is also available via the following streaming platforms:
Hulu + live TV
Frndly TV
OzarksGo
Philo
Sling
People outside the Fayetteville area can check the VICE TV channel finder here.
Calipari and the Razorbacks return to the court against LSU inside Bud Walton Arena 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.