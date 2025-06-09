Hogs clearly in lead for junior athlete in South Arkansas

Excited to be in Fayetteville again to work and learn with @RonnieFouch and the other staff!! See yall tomorrow let’s go!!#gohogs 🐗🐗@CoachSamPittman @RazorbackFB @ArRecruitingGuy @PrepRedzoneAR @One11Recruiting @CoachBPetrino pic.twitter.com/adXm4OEtCk