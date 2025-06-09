Hogs clearly in lead for junior athlete in South Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The small Southeast Arkansas town of Warren isn't done producing SEC level wide receivers just yet.
While incoming true freshman Antonio Jordan is the latest in a long line of Lumberjack stars to become Razorbacks, there's another young high schooler dreaming of becoming a Hog also.
Josiah Steen enters his junior season as one of the top athletes in the state for 2027 and already holds an offer from Arkansas.
The 5-foot-11, 180 pound speedster has already been trained well to become an above average route runner with several tools that help him create separation from his defender.
He caught 12 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore season and is ready for a breakout year at the 4A Conference level in Arkansas.
As a sophomore, Steen also contributed defensively with 82 tackles, seven interceptions and forced four pass break-ups. These stats remind those in Warren of Roshaun Fellows in the early 2000s, who blossomed under Hembree as a receiver and defensive back before going on to star in the Ole Miss secondary with a similar body type.
"After I received the Arkansas offer in January, it pushed me to work harder to be better at my craft," Steen said. "My previous visit to Arkansas opened my eyes to lots of opportunities, education and care that is provided for players.
" I would love to be an Arkansas Razorback."
Steen, who reports a 4.0 GPA, is concentrating on being both a quality student and athlete. He believes Arkansas can provide him an education while also getting him ready to for next level on the field.
"My goals are to be great in my education, great on the field and be great teammate who can also be an asset bringing energy on the field in a positive way."
Warren's football program has developed a number of SEC level prospects through the years.
Led by veteran coach Bo Hembree since 2000, he has helped send 17 players to the Division I level, according to On3's history of the school.
A town with a population of just 5,211, Warren has given the Razorbacks stars such as Treylon Burks (2019), Marcus Miller (2019) Jarius Wright (2008), Greg Childs (2008), Chris Gragg (2008), Basmine Jones (2008) and Terrance Hampton (2003).
The Razorbacks 2027 class currently has just one commitment in Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant.
Other in-state juniors who have picked up offers are Fayetteville quarterback Hank Hendrix, Jacksonville running back Mason Ball, Maumelle tight end Hayden Sublette and Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart.
One South Arkansas player to keep an eye on is Fordyce 3-star running back Micah Gamble who has notable offers from Appalachian State and Minnesota.
He rushed for 1,069 yards and 12 TDs at nearly 12 yards per carry as a sophomore. His skillset allowed him to tack on another 17 receptions for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns
Defensively, he proved to be a menace in the secondary as he recorded 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, four pick sixes, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
If Steen's recruitment ended today at Arkansas' football camp, the Razorbacks would be a sure fire pick to secure its second commitment for the 2027 class.