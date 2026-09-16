How Can Ryan Silverfield, Razorbacks Get Back Into Good Graces Of Fans?

FAYETTEVILLE — Regardless of the sentiment of the fan base, the 2026 Arkansas football season is not over. Ten games remain to be played.

The question is whether or not an understandably embittered and jaded fan base cares.

Utah's 43-10 decimation of the Razorbacks (1-1) sparked outrage across the Arkansas fan base. From a petition to remove Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek to Ms. Lisa's radio rants to fans supporting an attendance boycott for Saturday's game vs No. 2 Georgia, the week has not been a pretty one for anyone associated with Razorback football.

"I love our fans, and here's the deal: I’m glad they care enough," head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "I'm glad they're passionate enough. We've got the best fan base in the country, and so it's better than them not caring and not wanting to see a better product. And rightfully so. They deserve it. When I took this job, I said the fans deserve a winner, and we're working very, very hard every single day to try to provide that for them. And so I appreciate the fact the fans care so much."

The dangerous thing for Silverfield and the Razorbacks is that many fans have already checked out. The only thing worse for a program than its fans being angry and cynical is its fans being apathetic. After a 2-10 2025 campaign, a relatively unpopular hire in Silverfield and the potential for a fourth 2-10 season in nine years on the horizon, apathy is commonplace among Razorback nation right now.

That begs the question: is there anything Silverfield and company can do to get back into the good graces of fans?

The obvious answer is that a win over the No. 2 team in the country on Saturday would do just that. Like Eric Morris and Oklahoma State, who lost to Tulsa in Week 1 but beat No. 6 Oregon in Week 2, a signature home win in front of fans who have suffered so much in recent years would do wonders.

Oregon was favored to beat OSU in Stillwater by 22.5, only two points off from the line of 24.5 Georgia is working with ahead of Saturday's game. Like Arkansas in Salt Lake City, the Cowboys played very poorly against Tulsa in Week 1.

But Arkansas also put up a stinker in Week 1 against North Alabama, and there were so few positives to take away from the Razorbacks' road trip to Salt Lake City that it's hard to envision Georgia not having its way with the Hogs this weekend.

Sep 5, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the fourth quarter against the North Alabama Lions at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, aside from a win, is there anything Silverfield can do to reinvigorate the fan base?



What can't happen is a repeat of the 2025 Notre Dame game, in which the Fighting Irish led Arkansas by a score of 42-13 at halftime in an eventual 56-13 victory. A similar lack of effort and fight by the Razorbacks against the No. 2 team in the country in front of their home crowd would only exacerbate the disgust many fans felt last weekend.

It'd certainly be understandable if Arkansas were to lose Saturday's game and if Georgia beat the Hogs by more than three scores. But showing some fight in all four quarters and not letting go of the rope would at least show fans that players and coaches remain bought in, as they should be a quarter of the way through the first season of a new regime.

However, if Saturday's game becomes akin to that Notre Dame game and Georgia wins by 40 or more, expect the seats at Razorback Stadium to be quite bare when Tulsa comes to town on Sept. 26. If Arkansas gets blown out by Georgia and then struggles against or loses to the Golden Hurricane, the outside noise will only continue to get louder.

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