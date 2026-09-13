Veteran Reporter Calls On Fans to Request Removal of AD Yurachek After Blowout Loss At Utah

FAYETTEVILLE — Needless to say, nobody was enthused by Arkansas' lifeless performance in the Razorbacks' 43-10 loss to No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

While fans expressed frustration with players and head coach Ryan Silverfield, many are also upset with UA athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who had hired the last three Arkansas football coaches. Arkansas is only 37-62 on the gridiron during Yurachek's tenure as AD.

Included in those calling for a change at the top is veteran reporter Mike Irwin, who covers the Razorbacks for Pig Trail Nation on KARK and KNWA. While he didn't explicitly ask for Yurachek to be fired on Sunday, a social media post insinuated as such.

"Contact Randy Lawson, chairman of the UA System BOT," Irwin wrote in a response to a post from a fan expressing their frustration. Convince every Razorback fan you know to do the same thing."

Irwin certainly isn't the only individual frustrated with Yurachek after Saturday's game. Change, after alll, starts at the top, and it would make sense if Yurachek's head was the first to roll if the Board of Trustees was interested in making a change.

Contact Randy Lawson, chairman of the UA System BOT.

email: rlawson@uasys.edu



Convince every Razorback fan you know to do the same thing. https://t.co/XNxdoJc6K0 — Mike Irwin (@MikeIrwinPTN) September 13, 2026

The question is whether or not the BOT feels as strongly about Yurachek as the fan base. They stuck with Yurachek, who has become relatively unpopular among Razorback fans, through a rough period of football at UA and several controversial reseating plans at Razorback Stadium, Bud Walton Arena and Baum Walker Stadium.

Silverfield is also only two games into his tenure as the head coach at Arkansas. Regardless of what happens over the next 10 games, he'll be on the sideline next season. If Arkansas struggles again in 2027, it may not be out of the question for Yurachek to pull the plug on Silverfield just as he did with Morris.

The question would then become if Yurachek is still around to choose the next head football coach.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield scans the crowd of Rice-Eccles Stadium ahead of its game against the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Hogs on SI Images

His tenure as AD hasn't been all bad — Arkansas did hire the likes of Eric Musselman and John Calipari to lead the Razorback basketball program, and both of those hires have bore fruit.

But football is still king in the Natural State, and Yurachek can't continue to be dismissive of Arkansas' struggles.

It's anyone's guess as to what the future holds for Yurachek, but Irwin isn't the first and likely won't be the last prominent figure involved with Razorback athletics to call for a change at AD.

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