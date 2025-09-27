How do Arkansas fans fill rest of viewing day after Notre Dame?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 22 Notre Dame in Razorback Stadium at 11 a.m. this morning on ABC, which means Hogs fans will have the rest of the day to soak in quality options from other games.
So, after sifting through yet another schedule, here are the times, television stations and key information of this weekend's games that might warrant the interest of Arkansas fans.
11 a.m.
No. 21 USC @ No. 23 Illinois, Fox
Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and ex interim Hogs coach Barry Lunney, Jr. got their teeth kicked in by Indiana after convincing the world they might be a Top 10 playoff team with an inside track to the playoffs. Now they try to hold off Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
If they can't then their playoff hopes will likely have evaporated.
2:30 p.m.
No. 4 LSU @ No. 13 Ole Miss, ABC
Winner has a great shot at making the SEC championship game. Arkansas fans will mostly be curious if the dominance of converted back-up quarterback Trinidad Chambliss can continue working magic for Ole Miss, this time in a battle against a Top 5 team with an elite defense.
Auburn @ No. 9 Texas A&M, ESPN
The Aggies aren't far out on the Hogs' schedule. Auburn doesn't seem like much of a threat to pull off an upset in Kyle Field, but strange things take place down in College Station. Arkansas fans will want to watch to further decide if quarterback Marcel Reed has grown enough to hold up in a shootout against Taylen Green.
3:15 p.m.
No. 15 Tennessee @ Mississippi State, SEC Network
If the Bulldogs want to prove themselves worthy of a ranking, here's their chance. If Mississippi State hangs close in this one, that will be a massive red flag for the Razorbacks and their hopes of a second consecutive easy win over the Bulldogs.
6 p.m.
No. 6 Oregon @ No. 3 Penn State, NBC
It's possible two power teams have never met this late in the season with a combined strength of schedule this bad. We're told they're supposed to be good, but there's no way to prove it.
Penn State has the worst strength of schedule in all of college football at No. 136, while Oregon presents itself as the juggernaut of the pair at No. 118 on the strength of defeating mightly Oklahoma State, which fired Mike Gundy for losing to Tulsa, which happens to come in at No. 124 in strength of schedule.
6:30 p.m.
No. 17 Alabama @ No. 5 Georgia, ABC
Tide coach Kalen DeBoer gets to continue trying to prove himself worthy of the SEC. Fortunately for him, Georgia coach Kirby Smart continues to struggle against Alabama regardless of who is the coach.
6:45 p.m.
Kentucky @ South Carolina, SEC Network
What an odd start time for what may be an odd game. It's assumed fans are still rowdy in Columbia for a 7:45 local time kick.
Kentucky is tied with Arkansas in SEC play, but stands at 2-1 overall. If Mark Stoops can take advantage of Shane Beamer while things are mildly in disarray at South Carolina at this point in the season, he might build enough momentum to keep his job another year up in Lexington.
Should the Wildcats lose, job security becomes much more tricky.