FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The College Football Playoffs start Friday night, and while there are likely to be plenty of referees Hogs fans are sure beat them at some point this season, there's only one team, which is hard to accomplish playing in the SEC.

That's because it was such a detriment playing the Razorbacks this past season. Unfortunately for them, playing the Hogs left Notre Dame without much to talk about in terms of quality wins this past season and Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma had the fortune of the SEC keeping Arkansas off their schedules.

Only Ole Miss and Texas A&M were able to overcome the poison that came with playing the 2-10 Razorbacks when it comes to the playoffs. Of course, the Rebels had to give up the coach that almost failed to lead them to that win to atone for their sin, while the Aggies blew the regular season title by way of a loss to Texas, a sin of their own.

FRIDAY

7 p.m.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) tries to break free from a tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Oklahoma, ABC

Welcome to one of multiple rematches. One of which Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer probably wishes the committee hadn't used to remind Tide fans he is winless against Oklahoma in his first two tries.

It was Alabama that saved Brent Venables' job last season when the hapless Sooners took a mallet to the Tide's head, 24-3. DeBoer looked equally as helpless trying to guide Alabama offensively this season when the Tide netted 80 yards on 33 attempts in a 23-21 loss in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is the better quarterback statistically, but the Sooners' John Mateer seems to have found a bit of his pre-injury magic as of late, which means it could be another long night for DeBoer. He might find himself a Michigan man by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

11 a.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey tries to make a tackle on Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith during game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M, ABC

The Aggies find themselves in this spot because they dared hope for perfection and let their Battered Aggie Syndrome get the best of them against the Longhorns. BAS will be out in full force again Saturday morning.

However, it appears they are fully in Miami's heads as the Hurricanes are more focused on what's shuffling around below their feet along the Kyle Field sidelines than the game that is about to play out in front of them.

A last minute bone thrown the ACC's way, Miami looks to prove it deserved the spot the entire time. Meanwhile, Texas A&M just wants to shake off that uneasy feeling it should never be in the playoffs once and for good.

SATURDAY

2:30 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is tackled by Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss, TNT/Tru TV

Who knew TNT did football? Known as part of a basketball production juggernaut until suddenly it no longer wasn't, it will be interesting to see how the channel handles things. Perhaps there are some old CBS announcers from back in the SEC Game of the Week days.

Throw in a Gary Danielson and that old college football theme song that used to play at the beginning of each prime SEC event and it'll feel like the old days all over again, except it's Ole Miss in the game instead of just about anyone else in the league.

The real intrigue here is how the Pete Golding era will begin. Will he be the flop Alabama fans seemed to think he was when they no longer had use for him?

Will Lane Kiffin's henchmen sabotage the whole thing, forcing Florida's new coach to have to spend yet another couple of weeks not fully focusing on the Gators? Will Trinidad Chambliss play or will he duck out at the last minute out of concern for his future LSU teammates, I mean whichever team he signs with once the transfer portal officially opens up and he starts the process of finding a new school.

SATURDAY

6:30 p.m.

No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon, TNT/Tru TV

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) strips the ball away from James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) that set up a fumble and recovery touchdown by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Sept. 5, 2025 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



The people of James Madison get a double dip. Not only have they gotten to watch their old team ascend to No. 1 in the country with a fair shot and a little money, but their second team is also in the playoffs.

There has been a lot of bitterness about JMU being here rather than Notre Dame, but the Irish, No. 1 need to actually play someone on their schedule and learn to never count on Arkansas to have a decent season, and No. 2 need to actually get into a conference and try becoming a champion.

It worked for them during COVID and would have fixed all their problems this year. Colorado State probably could have won the ACC this season, so surely Notre Dame could have.

They would have been ranked higher than James Madison and all would have been fine. However, they chose the hard way and now Dukes fans get to see how their team does against the most vulnerable of the hosting teams.

The Ducks have been shaky all season long. They got thumped by the other James Madison team (Indiana for those who aren't following, a roster and coaching staff full of former Dukes), 30-20.

Odds are long Kurt Cignetti shared a lot of his secrets, so this is likely going to be closer than most people imagined.

