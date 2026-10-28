How Former Arkansas Razorbacks Are Doing at Their New Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' roster underwent significant turnover during the 2026 offseason, with dozens of players leaving through the transfer portal as Ryan Silverfield began reshaping the Razorbacks.

Those departures spread former Hogs across college football, from SEC programs to schools where players have a chance to establish themselves in new roles.

With the season underway, the early results offer a first look at how some of those decisions are playing out. Wide receiver Kam Shanks has emerged as a contributor at Wake Forest, defensive lineman Ian Geffrard is getting opportunities at Texas and defensive back Keshawn Davila has recorded an interception at North Texas.

Here is an update on several former Razorbacks and how their first seasons at new schools are developing.

Kam Shanks, WR — Wake Forest

Shanks has been one of the more productive former Arkansas players so far.

The wide receiver transferred to Wake Forest after spending the 2025 season at Arkansas. He previously established himself as a dynamic special teams player at UAB before moving to Fayetteville.

The Deacs are BACK 🎩



Gio Lopez finds Kam Shanks for the first TD of the season!



📺 @accnetwork x @WakeFB pic.twitter.com/x936gAIf3K — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 3, 2026

Through seven games, Shanks has recorded 17 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown, according to his 2026 statistical splits.

His season-high yardage total in a game came against California on Oct. 17, when he caught five passes for 79 yards in Wake Forest's 41-7 victory.

Shanks' production gives him a meaningful role in the Demon Deacons' passing game. Although his time in Fayetteville lasted only one season, his performance at Wake Forest provides a reminder of the receiving and return-game ability he brought to Arkansas.

Ian Geffrard, DL — Texas

Geffrard moved from Arkansas to Texas in the spring, giving the defensive lineman another opportunity to compete in the SEC.

The 6-foot-5, 375-pound senior had appeared in 28 games with 12 starts across three seasons with the Razorbacks. His experience made him a potential contributor for a Texas defensive front looking to add depth and size.

"I remember playing Arkansas and being like 'dang that's a big dude"



Hero Kanu talks about his impression of Ian Geffard and his size



Oh and he's saying that after Geffard lost 25 pounds...#Texas | #Hookem pic.twitter.com/4A0NVssNnD — Anne-Parker (Coleman) Clifton (@anneparkercole1) August 7, 2026

Geffrard has appeared in all seven games for the Longhorns this season. His Texas roster profile lists his early-season production, including four tackles in the season opener against Texas State.

He also recorded five tackles against Florida on Oct. 17, including one tackle for loss, according to his 2026 game-by-game statistics.

Geffrard has not produced a major statistical breakout, but regular appearances give him opportunities to contribute while adjusting to a new defensive system.

Keshawn Davila, CB — North Texas

Davila left Arkansas after one season and landed at North Texas, where he has already made a play on the ball.

The defensive back appeared in all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2025, finishing with two tackles and two pass breakups. He transferred to North Texas looking for another opportunity to establish himself in the secondary.

DB drills!



First clip you can see Arkansas transfer CB #1 Keshawn Davila.



Second clip you get to see some familiar returning faces with CB #20 Taylor Starling and CB #5 Chase Canada.



When speaking to new players during portal season, Canada was mentioned frequently as one of… pic.twitter.com/QgKC7ClMvU — Justin Na (@JustinNaSports) March 25, 2026

Through the available 2026 statistics, Davila has recorded eight tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. His interception has produced 15 return yards, according to his North Texas statistical profile.

The interception stands out after Davila recorded none during his season at Arkansas. His early production suggests he is finding opportunities in his new surroundings, although the season remains a work in progress.

E'Marion Harris, OL — Oklahoma

Harris is one of the more experienced former Razorbacks to move to another SEC program.

The offensive lineman started at right tackle in all 11 games he played for Arkansas in 2025 and logged 678 snaps, according to Oklahoma's official roster biography.

Harris transferred to Oklahoma in January and joined a program that could use his experience against SEC defensive fronts. Offensive linemen do not accumulate traditional box-score statistics, so appearances and starting opportunities are more useful measures of his role than tackles or touchdowns.

Through the available season records, Harris has appeared in four games for the Sooners. His playing time and place in Oklahoma's offensive-line rotation will be worth monitoring as the season continues.

Jace Petty, WR — Troy

Petty moved to Troy after appearing in Arkansas' transfer departures, giving the receiver a chance to compete for a role with the Trojans.

Two receivers that caught my eye Saturday night were Jace Petty and Howard Kinchen. Petty in the slot and Kinchen on the outside, both made some impressive catches from Goose Crowder.



Tucker Kilcrease also had a great deep ball to WR Kristian Tate, plus another good throw that… https://t.co/y0fCqYFTcJ — Rosie Langello-Hodgens (@RosieLangello) August 17, 2026

The most useful early indicator is his place on Troy's depth chart. The latest available Troy depth chart lists Petty as the first option at the H receiver position.

That designation is an encouraging sign of his standing in the offense, though it does not establish how many targets or catches he has recorded. His statistical production should be evaluated separately from his depth-chart position as more game data becomes available.

Kavion Henderson, EDGE — Troy

Henderson also landed at Troy after leaving Arkansas, joining a defensive front where he can pursue a larger role.

The latest available Troy depth chart lists Henderson as a reserve defensive end. That gives a snapshot of his current position in the rotation, but it is not enough by itself to determine how much playing time he has received.

𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲: 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲



Kavion Henderson capitalizes on Justin Powe's quarterback hurry, intercepting the pass to set up the Trojans at the 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/e19c5W8ICy — Troy Trojans Football 8x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) October 7, 2026

Henderson's next step is earning more opportunities and turning them into production. His role will be worth revisiting later in the season as Troy's defensive rotation develops.

More former Razorbacks remain worth tracking

These six players offer an initial snapshot of Arkansas' transfer departures, but they represent only part of the larger group that moved to new schools.

The early returns are mixed. Shanks is producing as a receiver, Geffrard is getting regular opportunities at Texas and Davila has already recorded an interception at North Texas. Harris brings starting experience to Oklahoma, while Petty and Henderson are working within Troy's depth chart.

The picture could change substantially before the season ends. Playing time can fluctuate, injuries can create opportunities and players can take on larger responsibilities as they adjust to new systems.

For Arkansas fans, tracking those changes offers another way to evaluate the ripple effects of the offseason roster overhaul. This will be an ongoing look at former Razorbacks around college football, with future updates adding more players and refreshing statistics as their seasons develop.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news.