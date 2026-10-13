How Former Arkansas Razorbacks Fared Across NFL in Week 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the struggles Arkansas is seeing on the football field this season, the program has provided the NFL with plenty of weekly standouts on Sunday's.

From last minute kicks, suspensions, touchdowns and questionable amounts of playing time, here's how Razorbacks alumni are performing this season.

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a field foal against Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jake Bates, K, Lions

The former backup kicker to Cam Little at Arkansas has carved out a definitive role in Detroit, drilling all six extra point attempts, and another field goal in a 45-21 win over Arizona.

He's perfect on the year from field goal range at 8-for-8.

Montaric Brown, CB, Jaguars

After missing out on Week 4 action, Brown returned to the field in London this week in Jacksonville's 19-17 victory. He recorded just one pass deflection, but has recorded seven total tackles this season.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) extends for a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Business has started to pick up for the former first round selection in Washington D.C. as he is being target more often in an offense that could've been a little more aggressive in a tie with the Giants.

Burks was targeted five times by Daniels on Sunday, coming down with just two receptions for 26 yards. He has five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Fernando Carmona, OL, Titans

After starting the first three games at Tennessee, Carmona went down with an injury and was placed on IR two weeks ago. He allowed four pressures and zero sacks on 63 pass-blocking opportunities this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) tackles during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamren Curl, S, Rams

The Muskogee, Okla., native is in his seventh year in the league and third season with the Los Angeles Rams. He's well on his way to another productive season, posting four tackles in a Monday Night Football loss to the Bills, 37-34.

Feleipe Franks, TE, Panthers

The former Arkansas and Florida quarterback switched positions during his time in Atlanta and has become a criticial component on special teams in Charlotte. Franks has recorded three tackles on the season.

Hjalte Froholdt, C, Cardinals

The Denmark native recently signed a two-year extension with Arizona in August that's worth $20 million. He graded out as one of the top centers in the league last season, allowing just one sack across 788 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF.

Froholdt has allowed just four quarterback pressures, one hit and no sacks this season.

Taylen Green, QB, Browns

After making the 53-man roster, Green was still inactive this week on the depth chart. However, he did serve in an emergency capacity had either DeShaun Watson or Sheduer Sanders went down to injury.

Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers

Seahawks fans weren't too happy with Greenlaw on Sunday, as he hit quarterback Sam Darnold going out of bounds. He was confronted by some of Darnold's teammates on the sideline and decided to headbutt a helmet-less Ernest Jones IV.

SAM DARNOLD IS HIT LATE AND THE SEAHAWKS BENCH IS NOT HAPPY pic.twitter.com/pJvPtuUgQ2 — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) October 11, 2026

The 49ers remain undefeated and Greenlaw has been a solid contributor in his first season back with the team, posting 37 tackles and one forced fumble this season.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

The former Arkansas great scored his first touchdown of the season on a 26-yard screen pass as New England padded its lead against the Raiders. Henry has caught 15 passes for 177 and one score this season.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Landon Jackson during warm ups before the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landon Jackson, DE, Bills

Jackson didn't play in Monday night's victory over the Rams, but has been productive when called upon this season, recording nine tackles and a pass deflection this season.

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

The former sixth round pick started a few games in 2024 for the Rams, but has served mostly in a backup capacity in recent seasons. He has recorded just three offensive snaps this season with a 59.7 overall grade, according to PFF.

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Talk about being featured in the highs and lows in football all in a three hour window of a Sunday. Little missed an extra point attempt after a high snap messed up his timing, which left Jacksonville with a 16-14 lead.

The Jaguars had one last opportunity for the victory, and trotted Little on the field soon as the offense crossed midfield. He nailed the game-winning 57-yard field goal on the very next play as time expired.

Julian Neal, CB, Seahawks

The third round rookie has recorded just two tackles on the season, but has been placed on the IR as of Sunday.

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints

After dealing with foot injury during the preseason, RIdgeway has been making his way back onto the field over the past two weeks. He's recorded just three tackles on the season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates a first down against Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

The second-year wideout was targeted twice in a win against the Cardinals on Sunday, but couldn't quite come down with a catch. He has nine receptions for 187 yards on the season.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

Stats: 25 carries, 125 yards, one touchdown

Las Vegas is under fire this week as Washington wasn't given a fair shake to make something work in Week 5 against New England, receiving one run for five yards. With Jeanty not as effective due to an ankle injury, it was expected that the former Arkansas running back would receive a few more totes.

However, the Patriots got ahead 21-7 in the second quarter and took command in the second half by outscoring the Raiders 24-10.

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