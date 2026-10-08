Arkansas Football's Future Could Come Down to More Than Chicken Money

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas Tech oil mogul Cody Campbell changed the whole game following the 2024 season when he decided to pour extra funds to transform the Red Raiders football program.

The former All-Big 12 offensive lineman under the late Mike Leach, Campbell is a fourth-generation Tech alum, played in the NFL ranks and would later on become one of the most successful oil, gas and energy entrepreneurs this side of the Mississippi River.

He quickly became one of the most influential investors, hellbent on making sure his beloved university could compete at the highest of levels in modern day college football. Through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the Red Raiders are spending anywhere between $33 million and $36.3 million through its "Matador Club" for its 2026 roster, according to YahooSports.

Campbell and Tech were said to be the main reason NIL budgets grew in 2024, and continue to expand with each passing offseason. A lot of that is due to inflation of agreements so the Red Raiders could sign the best transfers available.

Texas Tech University Systems Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell attends the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fully Invested in Razorback Athletics

Tyson Foods Chairman, John Tyson has spent decades atop the food chain in Springdale but mostly on the sidelines when it came to investing in college athletics at the inception of NIL. However, that began to change in April 2024, when he helped Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek lure long-time friend John Calipari away from Kentucky.

The chicken mogul put millions of dollars on the board to ensure Calipari had the funds available to build a competitive basketball teams that could return the basketball to prominence. He guranteed anywhere between $5-7 million for NIL in 2024, a figure that's probably risen significantly since the initial agreement.

Tyson is also helping fund some of the Naismith Hall of Famer's $8 million contract, and has his company logo on all 19 athletic program's jerseys. The deal that is expected to be in the ballpark of $100 million was the largest in college athletics with 90% of the revenue going in the pocket of each student-athlete.

When Tyson showed up for his long-awaited Little Rock Touchdown Club appearance, questions about his involvement in Arkansas football were sure to come up.

Football is a whole different animal compared to basketball, or at least some people believe that. The SEC is spending on average $18 million for hoops rosters this season, which almost scrapes the bottom of what Arkansas used for its football roster in 2026.

The baseline for most spending is around $25 million or more, including Louisville's $30 million under third-year coach Pat Kelsey. He is hoping this could be the team that gets him over the hump and into national championship territory.

While there's no shortage of money flowing in the oil and gas business these days, chicken on the other hand, it's booming. Apparently, it's so significant that "chicken supplies were about 4.5% higher year over year, and more than 4.9 billion chickens were slaughtered during the first six months of the year, up 3%" from this very time last year, according to Business Report on Aug. 10.

Sometimes overproduction could result in prices coming down. However, that doesn't seem to be case for Tyson Foods at least, even if he claims tongue-in-cheek that business ain't booming.

"What Cody Campbell has done at Texas Tech, he's completely by himself changed that whole problem."



"Well he's got oil, I've got chickens." 😅😅



John Tyson had the crowd laughing over this comment at the Little Rock Touchdown Club today, more on what he said on @FOX16News… pic.twitter.com/76jQe0Zhs1 — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) October 5, 2026

“Let me tell you something: This SOB has PLENTY of chickens,” Campbell posted on his X in response to Tyson’s viral quote. “The difference is [Texas Tech] coach Joey McGuire]. Money is money, but football is still football!”

The Red Raiders have poured millions into their football program, but Campbell believes McGuire is the difference-maker when it comes to turning those investments into victories.

And by the sound of things, Tyson along with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Silverfield is receiving the backing needed to have a fighting chance to turn the football program around.

There's no question that money plays a significant role in today's college football landscape. But eventually, somebody has to be responsible for making sure those investments translate into a better return between the white lines.

Arkansas is in desperate need of an injection in talent, which is a direct responsibility of Yurachek's or whoever the athletics director will be in the future. Tyson isn't wrong about needing additional financial support either because the athletic department can't be sustained on the shoulders of a single wealthy booster.

He needs help carrying the football program, especially when the teams Arkansas is in competition with continue to raise funding each offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Social Influencing?

There's a pure talent gap, and it's been more than apparent since the 43-10 loss at Utah in Week 2. So when Tyson comes out and says it's going to take more than him to be able to get football turned around, he genuinely means it.

"Everybody has to come together. We've got to we got to raise that money," Tyson said. "We've got to do the things. If we don't come together and raise money together, we don't stand a chance in the state of Arkansas. Then I think about the responsibility to give Ryan year two, year three, but he might take four years to build it a brick at a time.

If Silverfield and Arkansas can figure out a way to get WalMart, JB Hunt, Stephens Inc., and many other prominent Natural State corporations involved, it could certainly help his case to field a team that can compete at the highest level immediately.

Campbell has made his position clear, that having money is important, but so is having the right football coach. If he is the right coach like donors believe their first-year coach is, then Arkansas is in a good spot.

Well, unless he's not.

You can watch the full question and answer session between Tyson and LRTD Club president David Bazzel below:

Editor's Note: At the time of publishing, Campbell couldn't be reached for comment.

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