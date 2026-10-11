Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Falcons in NFL Week 5)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his first game of the 2026 season on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson (ankle) was injured in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, and he's officially been ruled out for Week 5. The star quarterback missed the entire second half of the team's win over Tennessee, paving the way for veteran Tyler Huntley to make his first start in Week 5.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game in Atlanta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Jackson still had a chance to play in this matchup, but it seems he didn't make enough progress for the Ravens to toss him out there on Sunday.

The betting market has been all over Jackson's absence, as the Ravens went from favorites in this matchup to underdogs rather quickly.

“Right now we're working under the assumption that he is not starting, and that is definitely reflected in our lines,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday. “But on Sunday, our look-ahead line for this game was Ravens -4.5, and that has steamed all the way to +3.5 now. We view Lamar's worth as being five points to the spread. Tyler Huntley's familiar with the offense, he's proven he can win games before, so there are worse alternatives for sure. But with what Lamar can do, it's about a five-point drop-off. And then with the Falcons' performance in a huge primetime game, that line has really been steaming. So, it's sitting 3.5 right now. It could possibly go further out, but that would be the market rather than a choice that we're making at this time.”

As of Sunday morning, the Ravens are 3-point road underdogs in Week 5. They were six-point favorites in the lookahead line at DraftKings before Week 4, but Jackson's injury and Atlanta's impressive win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday completely altered the line.

Jackson is one of the more valuable players in the NFL -- after all he is a two-time MVP -- as the Ravens are just 6-11 in the17 games that he's missed in his career.

So, Baltimore is facing an uphill battle in Week 5, even though Huntley played pretty well in Week 4. He completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards against Tennessee, but Baltimore did not score in the second half.

Before going down in Week 4, Jackson played one of his best games of the season, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens to 24 points. Overall, the two-time league MVP has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson's goal is to play next week against Cleveland.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (ankle) has goal to return in Week 6.



"There’s several people involved in this situation that believe Lamar will be back next week." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

Baltimore is a three-point road favorite against Cleveland in the lookahead line for Week 6, so there's clearly some confidence from oddsmakers that Jackson will return after missing just one game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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