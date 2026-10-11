Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Packers in NFL Week 5)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of Week 5 of the 2026 season, and he will not suit up against the Chicago Bears.

Jacobs has not played in a game in the 2026 season after he was charged with two misdemeanors after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Earlier in the year, Jacobs accepted a non contest plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of battery.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said earlier in the season that he does not expect an "imminent" return for Jacbos, as the NFL is reviewing the running back's case and determining how he should be disciplined under the league's personal conduct policy.

Jacobs' absence has left the Packers extremely thin at running back, and that depth took another hit on Saturday with Chris Brooks (ankle) landing on injured reserve. Now, Green Bay has Marshawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. as the top three backs on the roster.

Packers placed RB Chris Brooks on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

It's currently unclear when Jacobs will return to Green Bay, though ESPN's Adam Schefter noted earlier this season that there is a six-game minimum for any type of domestic violence. So, Jacobs could be sidelined through Week 6 before the league decides to remove him from the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Green Bay has struggled on offense in the 2026 season, ranking 26th in EPA/Play and dead last in the league in EPA/Rush. Jacobs was the clear lead back for the Packers over the last few seasons, and the Packers have by far the fewest rushing yards in the league (232) without him.

During the 2025 season, Jacobs ran for 929 yards on 234 carries (4.0 yards per carry) in 15 games. The veteran back found the end zone 13 times on the ground, and he added 36 catches (on 44 targets) for 282 yards and an additional score.

At 2-2 this seaso, the Packers can't afford too many more losses in a loaded NFC North. They have a tough matchup in Week 5, as they're home underdogs against the Chicago Bears. This is the first time since 2006 that the Packers are home dogs against Chicago, and just the third time this has happened in the last 30 years.

Currently, Chicago is a 1.5-point road favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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