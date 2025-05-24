How Green goes probably Razorbacks offense will follow in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Let football talking season commence, the jury is still out on which tier Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is in at this point of is college football career.
He's a special, dynamite talent who led the Razorbacks to one of its best statistical finishes in total offense, ranking No. 4 at Arkansas all-time with 5,973 yards of offense.
Green also led the Razorbacks to 50 touchdowns last season which ranks No. 12 in program history.
At times last season he could be dynamic as any top quarterback in the league. Other games, his thought process was questionable at best.
The truth is no returning quarterback had more explosive plays than Green's 98 last season, according to ESPN analytics.
The likelihood of another passer having to build chemistry with a brand new crop of receivers like Green has to is slim to maybe none.
"Just seeing all new faces and trying to get chemistry with everybody," Green said the Monday before the Razorbacks' first spring practice. "The different routes, and you know, really testing me on how much I know the offense."
Green's knowledge of the offense is said to have broadened this offseason, according to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
"I think and I believe that we’ll be a lot better on offense, more consistent, more explosive, because our quarterback understands not only what we’re doing, but what the conference is all about," Petrino said April 10.
Having that internal clock of getting rid of the football instead of taking huge losses by sacks will be important for Arkansas. The Razorbacks was No. 35 nationally in converting third downs at just a shade under 45% but had a staggering 83 negative plays (No. 112) which was among the lowest in the SEC.
Green gained 906 yards rushing last season which would have made him the second quarterback during coach Sam Pittman's tenure to lead the team in that department.
But, some of his decision making proved costly as he lost 306 yards off his total during the 2024 season due to taking huge sacks or scrambling gone wrong.
Petrino believes his starting quarterback's developement has continued throughout the offseason as it's no longer new anymore.
Familiarity withing the scheme can allow Green to flourish and possibly sneak into top quarterback status for the 2026 NFL Draft next April.
"How you have to get the ball out of your hand, how you have to see things and know what you’re doing just because of the pass rush that you’re going to get and the tight coverage that you’re going to get," Petrino said of Green's development. "He’ll take a huge step forward, and as your quarterback goes, your offense usually goes."
One major detail Green needed to hammer out is teaching the ins and outs of what Arkansas' offense requires to run at high efficiency.
It's not always what players do behind closed door practices but how they lead when coaches aren't around that truly matters.
"Coaches aren’t out there when we’re throwing," Green said. "I’ve got to tell them the depth and when to cut and even with the new quarterbacks. "The tempo with three-step, five-step or anything that we do.
"Definitely testing me in my details in the offense and me as a leader, too. All of them have really stuck out to me."
One prerequisite for most jobs is how detail oriented a prospective employee can be at doing a job.
Just like Green, he had to learn during the probationary period but also needed to fine tune things over time to become a more effective on the field.
"Really just going through the games last year and just my decision-making," Green said March 10. "[Petrino] grades on two things, decision-making and execution."
His turnovers were oftentimes due him either holding onto the ball too long or lack of ball security.
Green was credited with five lost fumbles but dropped the ball at least 12 times last season to go along with nine interceptions, even if some weren't his fault.
"Just taking time with that and of course limiting the turnovers and taking care of the ball," Green said. "Because we have a great defense and great special teams, I've got to do my job.
"Take care of the ball and to put points on the board any way, whether that's me running or me throwing the ball, just doing whatever I have to do."