How Much Longer Can Arkansas’ Offense Keep Looking This Lost?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tim Cramsey knows Arkansas’ offense is not working well enough. The difficult question is whether identifying the problems means the Razorbacks are any closer to correcting them.

Five games into the season, Arkansas has offered more explanations than evidence that its offense can function consistently against quality opponents.

The Razorbacks average 19.8 points and 335 yards per game, but those numbers soften the reality. Against Utah, Georgia and Texas A&M, Arkansas has averaged just 11.3 points. Seven points and 214 yards at Kyle Field were another reminder that promising individual players have not become a dependable offense.

Not every failure belongs to the offensive coordinator. Players must block, catch and make sound decisions, while early deficits complicate the calls available to Cramsey. But his responsibility is to build an offense that can survive a mistake rather than spend the rest of the night chasing it.

Why Do the Same Problems Keep Returning?

Cramsey’s assessment after Texas A&M centered on missed opportunities. He pointed to throws, catches and blocks Arkansas failed to execute, explaining that better performance could have produced a much closer halftime score. His instruction was straightforward: “We’ve got to make those layups.”

That is a reasonable diagnosis, but it cannot become the entire treatment. When basic failures keep returning, the staff must ask whether its players need different assignments, different preparation or different opportunities. Repeating that a play should have worked does not explain why Arkansas keeps failing to make it work.

Protection is one example. The Razorbacks have surrendered 14 sacks through five games, and Ryan Silverfield acknowledged two protection busts during Adam Hawkes’ first start at right tackle against Texas A&M. Arkansas allowed only one sack that night, but fewer sacks do not necessarily mean every assignment was handled correctly.

Tennessee will make those distinctions matter. The Volunteers lead the nation with 23 sacks and lead the SEC with 42 tackles for loss. Cramsey needs answers built into the offense before pressure arrives, because Jackson cannot be expected to repair every broken protection with his legs.

Where Is the Offense That Helps Its Quarterback?

KJ Jackson has demonstrated enough ability to justify building around him. He enters with 1,038 passing yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions and a 60.5% completion rate. Those numbers describe a developing quarterback with productive stretches, not someone ready to manufacture an entire offense without reliable support.

The rushing attack has not supplied enough of that support. Arkansas averages 92.2 rushing yards, leaving Jackson responsible for too much when early-down carries fail to create manageable situations. The issue is not simply a low final total; it is how often the ground game makes the next snap harder.

Chris Marshall gives Jackson a legitimate weapon. His 35 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns show that Arkansas possesses a receiver capable of threatening quality defenses. But having one outstanding target does not excuse an offense from developing a second dependable answer.

Cramsey has acknowledged the need to involve other receivers while continuing to feed Marshall. Now that involvement must become production Jackson can trust when his first read disappears. Arkansas cannot keep asking its best receiver to compensate for every weakness around him.

The questions are becoming uncomfortable because they remain unanswered. Which run does Arkansas trust when it needs a short gain, and where is the easy completion when Marshall receives extra attention? Until those answers become visible, fans have little reason to assume another week automatically means another step forward.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Can It Be Fixed—or Will Arkansas Keep Explaining It?

Some of these problems are correctable. Cleaner protection identification, quicker quarterback decisions and better early-down execution could help Arkansas avoid the situations that let opponents dictate its offense. But potential corrections matter only when they repeatedly survive contact with a defense.

Finishing is another problem Arkansas cannot ignore. Its red-zone touchdown rate is 52.63%, meaning reaching scoring territory has not consistently produced the outcome the offense needs. A team struggling to create opportunities cannot afford to treat touchdowns as optional once it gets close.

Cramsey does not have to reinvent his offense before Tennessee. He does need a dependable collection of calls Arkansas can execute, useful answers against pressure and enough production from secondary targets to make the whole field relevant. That would support Jackson without pretending the offensive line or running game suddenly became dominant.

The offense can improve, but whether it will improve depends on adaptation. Arkansas must change what keeps failing, preserve what works and prove its answers hold up after an opponent adjusts. Another explanation of missed opportunities will not satisfy fans if Saturday produces the same mistakes.

The season does not keep going wrong because Arkansas lacks a diagnosis. It keeps going wrong because the diagnosis has not produced enough corrected possessions. Cramsey’s next answer needs to appear on the field—and remain there longer than one promising drive.

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