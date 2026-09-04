How Razorbacks Handle UNA's Destin Wade In Run Game Could Preview For Utah

FAYETTEVILLE — Mobile quarterbacks have a tendency to hurt Arkansas in a big way.

Whether it be Jaxson Dart, Lynn Bowden Jr. or Marcel Reed, Razorback fans have watched elusive QBs consistently torch them over the past decade.

The defensive coaching staff is all new this season, as is much of the Razorbacks' defensive personnel. But the Hogs will face a pair of speedy QBs to start the season that could give them some trouble.

North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade looks to throw during 2025 football season. | North Alabama Football

Up first, of course, is North Alabama's Destin Wade, who Ryan Silverfield praised on Wednesday. The former Kentucky and Colorado signal-caller ran for 35 yards in UNA's Aug. 29 win over Samford and 469 in 2025.

"He's been dynamic," Silverfield said of Wade. "He's certainly very, very effective in the run game with his legs."

Wade might be able to scoot when given the opportunity, but Arkansas shouldn't have much trouble keeping him in check. After all, the Hogs are favored by 40.5 over the Lions and should be able to get enough pressure on Wade where he won't have time to tuck the football and take off.

But what Wade does offer Arkansas is an opportunity to face a quick, mobile quarterback one week before what is arguably Arkansas' biggest game of the season against No. 21 Utah in Salt Lake City.

Devon Dampier ran for 1,166 yards in 2024 at New Mexico State and backed that up by running for 835 last year at Utah. And yes, he is indeed the Utes' starting quarterback, not a running back.

He's also pretty good at throwing the football. Dampier threw for 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions last season at Utah and had a solid 2026 debut on Thursday against Idaho in the Utes' 66-14 rout of the Vandals, going 13-18 for 176 yards and three touchdowns through the air and running for an additional 31 yards.

Dampier will likely be more involved in the run game against the Razorbacks, where designed QB runs, especially if Arkansas struggles to contain Wade, could be a big part of the gameplan.

What Arkansas can't afford to do against either North Alabama or Utah is allow a free running lane up the middle. Wade, in particular, is not particularly good at running laterally, which means a QB contain may actually hurt Arkansas' chances at keeping him from running.

Devon Dampier 19/31, 458 Total YDS, 5 Total TDs, vs Nebraska Today.pic.twitter.com/LoiotMEGVu https://t.co/itj8suStMM — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 1, 2026

Dampier is more elusive and quicker than Wade and, as evidenced by his 1,000 yard rushing season as a quarterback, not afraid to keep the football.

Wade and Dampier are far from carbon copies, but how Arkansas plays against the former on Saturday could be an indication of how it will look against the latter on Sept. 12.

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