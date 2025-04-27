How trust between Pittman, Petrino helped find Jackson in portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the more unslefish things Arkansas coach Sam Pittman could have done was bring Bobby Petrino in as offensive coordinator.
From the outside looking in, it would seem the natural tendency for Pittman is to always keep an eye on his job but that's not the case. There seems to be a mutual respect between the two coaches which is beneficial for the Razorbacks' program.
Florida State transfer quarterback Trever Jackson joined the team Thursday following the departure of freshman 4-star passer Madden Iamaleava.
The Razorbacks certainly didn't have to make a push for player at the position given Taylen Green still holds a firm grip on the starting role.
With roster management so fluid in the current landscape, it was important to find another player even for depth purposes.
That's why it's helpful to always have a staffer who's eye is always on transfer portal activity.
"Well, I can’t remember the date right now when we lost our other quarterback, but it started as soon as [Jackson] hit the portal," Pittman said April 25. "The ironic thing is that Bobby had recruited him when he was at A&M.
"He was already in the portal, so it went really fast after that and he’s the only one that we spoke with and talked to about it."
When Hogs on SI received word that Jackson was being targeted by Arkansas, it was noticeable that Petrino and quarterback assistant Miles Fishback already followed his X account.
Jackson is the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback in the portal.
He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
Jackson's offer list included Pitt, Missouri, Illinois, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA and many more.
"I know that when Bobby [Petrino] was at A&M, that they wanted him, from that conversation," Pittman said. "I think in anything when you have a veteran who's done it before, who understands exactly [what’s expected].
"We sat in there and we watched [film] together. We watched Trevor's tape. But I think if Bobby Petrino wants a guy, and especially at the position that he coaches, it's pretty much, that's what you should do. And he certainly knows a lot more about quarterback than I do."
"But I trust Bobby and what [he determined], but I evaluated him as well.
"He’s got a quick release, a strong arm, he’s very, very good looking 6-foot-2, 6-foot-2 1/2 guy, great family. I think he'll fit in well with the team, and I think he's exactly what we're looking for."
There's some benefit this offseason as rules are in place for new roster additions to get ahead and possibly play next season.
While Jackson likely comes in to serve as backup to Green, he receives an opportunity to develop under a quarterbacks coach who has experienced success with many different types of passers.
"I think Bobby is a great teacher," Pittman said. "Trever [Jackson] is a smart guy, so I think that part of it will catch up fast. He’s very talented.
"There are challenges and more than anything, it’s learning the playbook, whether it be any position, learning your coach, how he coaches you and learning where the business building is and where my apartment is."
Of course there are rule changes in place for summer enrollees to play a larger role in the lead up to training camp.
Pittman believes it will be to all teams benefit for players who come in later to have a chance to see the field quicker.
"There’s a lot of things, but after about the first two weeks, then you kind of get settled in. We can do so much more now than we ever could in a summer legally, and I think it allows our guys that we get in June to have an opportunity to play for us because of the rule change."
Coaches were given some sort of relief from transfer portal chaos this spring as student-athletes were given a 10-day period to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring practice.
Pittman didn't have to lose as much sleep over potentially losing a potential contributor this go around, even to a conference rival, due to restrictions the NCAA put in place.
"Yes, I can't tell you how many calls that I've had with other head coaches. And you know, yes, [the rule change] is [nice]," Pittman said. "That will be a big relief, not just for myself, but I think for every head coach out there.
Because, you know, heaven forbid, you don't want to lose somebody that's certainly going to make a difference on your squad. You think about it all the time."