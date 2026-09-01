FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jackson already has one career start under his belt, as he was QB1 for Arkansas in its 31-17 loss to Missouri to close 2025.

Jackson, now solidly locked into the QB1 slot for the duration of 2026, had a similar path to KJ Jefferson, who was pressed into action against Missouri in 2020 before taking the reins of the offense on a full-time basis in 2021. (Jefferson also started for Arkansas against No. 1 LSU in 2019, though he did not play the entire game.)

While more could be gleaned from that Missouri game in regard to the level of competition than Saturday's contest between Arkansas and North Alabama, Week 1 will be an opportunity for Jackson to show off his progression and understanding of Tim Cramsey's offense.

The Razorbacks are favored by 40.5 over the Lions, and Jackson has an opportunity to light up the stat sheet. Here's how a potential big Week 1 performance would stack up against Arkansas quarterbacks of the last decade, excluding those who played in the QB carousel under Chad Morris from 2018-19, given that one QB did not retain the starting job for an entire season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) rushes during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylen Green: 2024 vs UAPB, 2025 vs Alabama A&M

Green's Arkansas debut came in the Razorbacks 70-0 thrashing of UAPB in Little Rock in 2024. While Arkansas scored on every drive, Green's statistics were relatively tame: he completed 16 of 23 passes for 229 yards and a pair of scores while also running for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

It was in 2025 when Green really showed out in Week 1. He tied Brandon Allen's mark of six touchdown passes, the second-most in school history, in a single game. Green went 24-31 for 322 yards, throwing those six touchdown passes to five different receivers in a 52-7 Arkansas win.

Both of those perfomances came against FCS teams, another one of which Arkansas and Jackson will face Saturday when UNA comes to Fayetteville. It's entirely possible that Jackson throws for over 300 yards, and if North Alabama's secondary sturggles to contain CJ Brown and Chris Marshall, that six touchdown mark isn't out of reach.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the third quarter against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-20. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

KJ Jefferson: 2021 vs Rice, 2022 vs Cincinnati, 2023 vs Western Carolina

Arkansas' 2021 opener against Rice was a notably sluggish game for the Razorbacks, who fell behind 17-7 and needed a second half surge to beat the Owls. Jefferson only threw for 128 yards and threw an interception, though he also tossed a touchdown to Tyson Morris and ran for 89 yards and two scores, including the first touchdown of the season.

After an impressive 2021 campaign, Jefferson rose to the occasion in 2022 when Cincinnati, which had made the College Football Playoff the year prior, visited Razorback Stadium. He ran for 62 yards and a touchdown and was an efficient 18-26 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win.

Jefferson's final season opener at Arkansas came against another FCS opponent in Western Carolina. The Razorbacks beat the Catamounts 56-13 on a scorching day in Little Rock, with Jefferson going 18-23 for 246 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Those stats are a perfect encapsulation of who Jefferson was at quarterback for the Razorbacks: he rarely turned the ball over and could get the job done, but he wasn't going to light up the stat sheet, even against a far lesser opponent.

Austin Allen: 2016 vs Louisiana Tech, 2017 vs Florida A&M

Neither of Allen's season openers were particularly impressive.

In 2016, as Allen took over the reins of the Arkansas offense from older brother Brandon, the Razorbacks were nearly dealt a shocking home loss in Week 1. Louisiana Tech came to Fayetteville and played the Hogs to a 21-20, cardiac arrest-inducing decision that saw Allen connect with Jeremy Sprinkle for the game-winning score.

On the whole, however, Allen's performance wasn't heroic. He threw for only 191 yards, and while he did throw two touchdowns, he threw the first two of an eventual 15 interceptions on the season.

His 2017 opener against FCS Florida A&M in Little Rock wasn't much better. Allen was 14-19 for just 135 yards and a single touchdown and also threw an interception, though the Razorbacks handily won 49-7 to make his uninspiring performance moot.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) rolls out looking for an open receiver during the third quarter of the game abasing the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi State Bulldogs won 28-21. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A similar performance from Jackson on Saturday against North Alabama may lead to Razorback fans feeling quite nervous about QB play ahead of Arkansas' huge Week 2 tilt against Utah.

The most realistic outcome for Jackson on Saturday seems to be one that falls in between Green and Jefferson. It's very possible that he either throws for over 300 yards or for five or more touchdowns, but given that Arkansas will also want to establish a ground game and could have backups in for the entirety of the second half, it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson's statistics aren't featured on SportsCenter.

With that said, expect few blemises from the redshirt sophomore on Saturday. He isn't particularly turnover prone and the North Alabama defense, which relatively stanch against Samford, shouldn't present much of a challenge, especially given Arkansas' talent in the receiver room.

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