How would Razorbacks view North Carolina coming to SEC in future?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina reportedly may be positioning itself to potentially exit the ACC, with university leadership quietly preparing for a future in the SEC as conference realignment accelerates across college athletics.
Arkansas and the rest of the SEC members are probably just having a laugh over all this. It's not the first time somebody from the ACC likes the greener view here and we're not talking about anything growing out of the ground.
For the Razorbacks it would be interesting more in basketball, assuming John Calipari is still the coach by the time it all could take place in five years or so.
Considering none of the coaches in major sports could still be here they probably aren't even thinking about it. It's doubtful in football that Bill Belichick will be at North Carolina or Sam Pittman with the Hogs in 2030.
Hey, it's summer and for another week about all we've got is speculating about stuff that probably won't happen.
Multiple media reports were talking about that after ACC Media Days this week. Don't count on it being anytime soon, though.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips addressed reporters for nearly an hour at the league’s annual football kickoff Tuesday, emphasizing unity and growth.
Phillips cited record revenue distribution, national championships and improved football performance as evidence that the ACC remains strong.
“I have a responsibility to make sure our ACC schools want to be in this league, not just have to be in this league,” Phillips said. “Since we’ve had that [settlement] take place in March, I’ve not felt stronger about this league than I have in the last five months. And I mean that. I’m not just saying that. It’s not hyperbole and the rest of that stuff.”
Yet, realignment rumors continue to swirl. Nobody has mentioned any sort of merger, but don't be surprised if that doesn't enter the conversation sometime soon.
The ACC recently settled lawsuits with Clemson and Florida State, reducing exit fees for member schools and dissolving the league’s previous grant-of-rights media contract, making it easier for schools to leave.
The settlement drops the exit fee from $165 million for the 2025-26 academic year to $147 million in 2026-27, with annual decreases until it hits $75 million in 2030-31, according to On3.
Multiple sources have confirmed that North Carolina is at the forefront of schools exploring departure routes. The Tar Heels, a founding member of the ACC in 1953, have reportedly targeted the SEC as their preferred landing spot if a move occurs.
The leadership transition at UNC has played a role in the school’s strategic planning.
Chancellor Lee Roberts, who has an extensive finance background and previously oversaw North Carolina’s $40 billion state budget, was instrumental in finalizing the ACC’s settlement agreement.
Steve Newmark, who will take over as athletic director next summer, is expected to focus on maximizing revenue and fundraising during the transition.
UNC’s commitment to football has also intensified. The school hired Bill Belichick to a five-year, $50 million contract, making the former New England Patriots coach one of the highest-paid in college football.
“We’re taking a risk,” current athletic director Bubba Cunningham said. “We’re investing more in football with the hope and ambition that the return is going to significantly outweigh the investment.”
The Tar Heels’ possible move comes as the SEC and Big Ten continue to expand and reshape the college sports landscape.
The SEC recently added Texas and Oklahoma, while the Big Ten brought in Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington. North Carolina’s fan base is reportedly eager for SEC membership, while some faculty members previously preferred the Big Ten.
If UNC files for withdrawal from the ACC by June 1, 2026, it could leave by June 30, 2027, paying the $147 million exit fee. That cost drops to $75 million in 2030-31, which analysts say is manageable for a major program with significant brand value.
Phillips has maintained that the league is in a good place, despite the shifting environment.
“When you think about settling those lawsuits and being committed to one another, you talk about viewership and success on how to distribute dollars, you talk about coming back off of the most revenue we’ve ever distributed,” he said at media days.
Still, speculation continues that North Carolina’s departure could prompt further exits, putting the ACC’s long-term stability in question. Industry observers note that both the SEC and Big Ten would likely welcome the Tar Heels if they become available.
For now, North Carolina remains in the ACC and will play another football season in the conference it helped found.
Don't be surprised with all of the juggling of teams moving conferences. There's no way to make a prediction on it now, but don't be stunned at just about anything.