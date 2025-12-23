Razorbacks remain in mix for nation's No. 2 prospect Jordan Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The nation's No. 2 prospect, combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr. is creeping toward a springtime decision on where he wants to play college basketball.

Each of Smith's top six schools of Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Syracuse, Indiana and Kentucky are all squarely in the race for his services in what's been one of the more mysterious recruitments of late.

Smith enjoyed an "eye opening" official visit at Arkansas in mid-September as the Razorbacks put on the full court press to earn his commitment.

Razorbacks' coach John Calipari and assistant Chin Coleman recently went to visit Smith in Fairfax, Va. to watch him play a regular season game against Archbishop Stepinac High School.

He appears to remain very high on the Razorbacks, noting Calipari's track record of producing elite high school guards into NBA-ready prospects in short order. Smith spoke with Rivals Monday and shared how impressed he is with the program Arkansas is building.

“The position (Calipari) puts players in, his resume, it speaks for itself," Smith told Rivals Monday. "It’s the best guard resume that I’ve ever seen. The work that he’s done with other people just draws my attention.”

Calipari has continues to stack his resume just as his freshmen guard duo of Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas combine to average more than 33 points per game through the team's first 12 games.

Smith has been electric in Fort Myers, Fla. at the City of Palms Tournament this week, scoring at least 20 points in each of his three games for Paul VI Catholic High School.

During his team's first round game, Smith scored 40 points on 16-of-25 attempts, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Scouting Report

There may not be a player in high school basketball who impacts winning in more ways or with the same consistency as Jordan Smith. The Paul VI and Team Takeover guard has terrific physical tools and even better competitive intangibles that allow him to change the game on both ends of the floor.



Physically, he’s long and powerful with a 6-foot-8.5-inch wingspan and chiseled physique. He’s also a good athlete who excels defensively, has switchability on that end of the floor because of his physical strength and toughness, and is also an elite perimeter rebounder.



Offensively, he gets downhill likes few other guards in the class and has consistently developed his ball skills over the years so that he now has legitimate on/off ball versatility. He can initiate offense and make decisions (3.4 assists vs. 1.5 turnovers), put pressure on the rim with his force and physicality when he turns the corner, or take smaller guards into the post. He’s an improved shooter, with a notably high release, but still more consistent with his mid-range pull-up than his three with some occasional sidespin (25% 3pt & 68% FT).



Smith’s transition to subsequent levels will also be lightened by the fact that he doesn’t need to be an offensive focal point to impact the game. He can do it with his defense, rebounding, energy, competitiveness, or unselfishness. His intangibles are truly elite and so while he may not have totally ideal size or ball skills, he’s extremely hard to bet against. Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports

Smith has reported offers from other school such as Louisville, Arizona State, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Providence, Miami, Villanova and several others.

The Razorbacks currently hold commitments from Little Rock 5-star shooting guard JJ Andrews and Toure, holding down the No. 23 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, per to 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

