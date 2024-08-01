Hudson Clark's Experience Back for Final Performance
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark is of a dying breed. He will be one of the last Razorbacks to be on campus for six years, barring another global pandemic or medical redshirts, to stay at one college for that long.
Clark is finally ready to make all that experience on the field count for something. Not only is he coming off a solid season with 51 tackles and a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss, his versatility starting all over the secondary across 45 games played since 2020 should be an asset for the Razorbacks.
"In meetings all the secondary is together," Clark said. "Being able to learn every different position [is important]. You never know if somebody goes down, you’ve got to move. I think just being together and thinking alike, not necessarily on the field, it’s really helped us."
That flexibility looks to be a key part of this year's defense under coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams. Incoming transfers Larry Worth and Anthony Switzer will be asked to play multiple positions in the secondary.
"It’s basically about needs," Pittman said. "What we’re trying to find, obviously you need them all over the place, but you need your bigger, faster, stronger guys as close to the ball as you can get."
This is the final swan song for Clark in college football. There will be no more difficult decision for him to make about coming back another year.
He's hoping he can continue to be the swiss army knife in the Arkansas secondary and maybe pass on a few things to the rest of the unit as well. Kick-off to opening day is now officially less than a month away, with the match-up against UAPB slated for 6:30 p.m. August 29.
