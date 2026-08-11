'I Do Everything': Why Khmori House is so Important to Arkansas Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Khmori House is a junior transfer who serves as a movable chess piece for Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts. He can cover, rush the passer, fit the run and set the edge. That's why his role in the defense will have him doing it all.

He transferred from the University of North Carolina and Head Coach Bill Belichick to join Roberts' defense. That's one coach who values versatility to another. It's no secret why. House is one of the most versatile players you can have on defense.

The STAR role allows these players to do many things from all over the field.

House is switching to safety to play the STAR role, meaning he's in the secondary meetings rather than the linebacker and front-seven meetings. But this role seems to be his natural position based on camp reports.

This guy is all over the field. House seems to have a play at every level on his highlight reel. This kind of player should open more options for his creeper blitzes. House can threaten to rush and drop into coverage seemlessly. This is part of the confusion Roberts tries to inflict on his opponents. When House lines up near the line, he could be set to do anything.

House joins a defensive back group has a lot of experience this year. The whole room is said to have prodigious tape study skills. House spoke to Bo Mattingly on The Hog Pod's Aug. 10 release.

"Relentless. We're going to play very, very physical football," House said. "We're gonna play the right type of football. We're just gonna be smart, smart on the field, smart off the field. We're gonna be a unit. You're gonna see a team that plays together, plays with chemistry, and rally around and rally to the ball for sure."

Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 13, Khmori House



“I thought he was [All-American] Jalen Pitre.”



That’s quite the comparison from Hogs’ DC Ron Roberts as House switches from LB to STAR this fall.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/WLuxZ1QogP pic.twitter.com/uY00k0qe6v — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) July 11, 2026

After last year, this type of play would be a welcome addition for Razorbacks fans this fall. House and company have garnered lofty praise from Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach Deron Wilson, who returns to The Hill after spending last year with Roberts in Florida.

"It's been going well," Wilson said. "I think we have a really intelligent group that is intentional and detailed with everything they do. I'd say it's probably the smartest group in collective, the whole group together. How well they work together, that I've been around. I don't know if smartest is the correct word. It's just the way they gel in the communication. This group has been tremendously impressive."

House's size/speed combination makes him tailor-made for the STAR position. He has the size to cover tight ends and the speed to cover slot receivers.

"Position is like a hybrid linebacker slash defensive back," House said. "I think that's the perfect position for me. I'm the third DB that comes down. I think I'm made for the position because I'm kind of a bigger guy. But I'm just as fast as those guys, so I could run with them. I also have the skill set to blitz. I also have the skill set to drop into coverage and play zone coverage. And then, you know, my motor, I could run for a long time. So I think that's the perfect position for me."

Arkansas defensive back coach Deron Wilson has learned something working for Ron Roberts.



“The old gray-headed man” knows a thing or two about evaluating defensive talent. https://t.co/hOZqbDmYeD — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 10, 2026

A true hybrid player, House has his sights on more than improving his draft stock at Arkansas. Fans might question the loyalty of a transfer, but the situation in Chapel Hill is a circus. His desire to improve Arkansas football seems genuine.

"I want to be remembered as a guy who started to bring life back to Arkansas," House said. "You know, a guy who helped bring life back to it, brought us wins, and a guy who plays relentless on the field."

There's one thing to be said about these Razorbacks players. They are ready to shock the college football landscape. That's their plan. Can they do it?

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